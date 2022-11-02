32+ Hilarious Scam Attempts That Failed Miserably! Tabs, Wed., Nov. 2, 2022

lula brazilamazon rainforestclimate changecrime2022 midterm pollssaturday night live halloween movie bidenpaul pelosipregnant childrenmothers against greg abbottdavid depape criminal complaintnews brief nov 2 2022

Rebecca Schoenkopf
November 02, 2022 07:00 AM
How are Republicans deflecting from their sending a mentally ill man after Nancy Pelosi with a hammer? Some ways! (No More Mister Nice Blog)

More domestic terrorist threats incoming. — GPB

The criminal complaint filed by the Justice Department against the lunatic who tried to murder Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul. (DOJ)

Jezebel:

Earlier this month, the Springfield News-Leaderreported the story of a Missouri woman named Mylissa Farmer who was forced to travel to Illinois after being denied a life-saving abortion due to Missouri’s near-total abortion ban and its ambiguous exception for threats to the life of the pregnant person. Farmer had reached out to the office of her state senator for help—and instead, they referred her to an anti-abortion crisis pregnancy center and promised to contact the Republican state attorney general, Eric Schmitt, who also happens to be running for U.S. Senate.

And now? Somebody's being investigated. Original horrifying story here at Springfield News Leader.

It's the turnout, stupid. — Kuttner at The American Prospect

This is a terrifically interesting essay about the two previous times the Supreme Court turned itself into a cudgel for white supremacy, and endangered democracy. I mean, it's certainly better than I made it sound. (Washington Monthly)

Corporate crime: Republicans just LOVE IT! (They do.) — The American Prospect

Border crime wave: made-up bullshit, says McAllen, Texas, police chief. (Daily Beast)

Ron DeSantis's "voter fraud" arrests unravel. (He never did arrest any of the multiple people in the Villages who cast double votes for Trump, because it's not voter fraud if you vote Republican.) — Popular Info

What does Lula's defeat of fascist Trump impersonator Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil mean for the Amazon rainforest? Let's ask Vox.

SCAM FAILS! (Food Is in the House)

