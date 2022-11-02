32+ Hilarious Scam Attempts That Failed Miserably! Tabs, Wed., Nov. 2, 2022
How are Republicans deflecting from their sending a mentally ill man after Nancy Pelosi with a hammer? Some ways! (No More Mister Nice Blog)
More domestic terrorist threats incoming. — GPB
The criminal complaint filed by the Justice Department against the lunatic who tried to murder Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul. (DOJ)
Aw cute! Aw funny! Aw fuck.
\u201cWe wouldn't let a kid adopt a kid, so why would we force a kid to have a kid? Why GOP? To support our cause go here: https://t.co/acnLbAYeW0\n#womensrights #voteabbottout #mothersagainstgregabbott #VoteDemocrat\u201d— Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC (@Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC) 1667302935
Earlier this month, the Springfield News-Leaderreported the story of a Missouri woman named Mylissa Farmer who was forced to travel to Illinois after being denied a life-saving abortion due to Missouri’s near-total abortion ban and its ambiguous exception for threats to the life of the pregnant person. Farmer had reached out to the office of her state senator for help—and instead, they referred her to an anti-abortion crisis pregnancy center and promised to contact the Republican state attorney general, Eric Schmitt, who also happens to be running for U.S. Senate.
And now? Somebody's being investigated. Original horrifying story here at Springfield News Leader.
Oh huh, doesn't seem like Fox screened its voter panel very well.
\u201cFox News anchor Martha MacCallum to Ohio voters: "Right now in Ohio, abortion is legal up to 22 weeks. So does anyone think that that will change?"\n\nNeedless to say, some panelists are concerned that will change, likely because the 6-week ban is only on hold by a judge.\u201d— Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona) 1667332788
It's the turnout, stupid. — Kuttner at The American Prospect
This is a terrifically interesting essay about the two previous times the Supreme Court turned itself into a cudgel for white supremacy, and endangered democracy. I mean, it's certainly better than I made it sound. (Washington Monthly)
Sorry to be a middle aged normie basic person or whatever, but this was actually a riot. BUT CAN HE BEAT DESANTIS?
Corporate crime: Republicans just LOVE IT! (They do.) — The American Prospect
Border crime wave: made-up bullshit, says McAllen, Texas, police chief. (Daily Beast)
Ron DeSantis's "voter fraud" arrests unravel. (He never did arrest any of the multiple people in the Villages who cast double votes for Trump, because it's not voter fraud if you vote Republican.) — Popular Info
What does Lula's defeat of fascist Trump impersonator Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil mean for the Amazon rainforest? Let's ask Vox.
SCAM FAILS! (Food Is in the House)
