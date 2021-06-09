35+ Accurate Introvert Memes To Make Every Introvert LOL! Tabs, Wed., June 9, 2021
Get your pitchforks. Get them NOW.
Our analysis of tax data for the 25 richest Americans quantifies just how unfair the system has become.
By the end of 2018, the 25 were worth $1.1 trillion.
For comparison, it would take 14.3 million ordinary American wage earners put together to equal that same amount of wealth.
The personal federal tax bill for the top 25 in 2018: $1.9 billion.
The bill for the wage earners: $143 billion.
And that's when I couldn't read a word more. "The Secret IRS Files: Trove of Never-Before-Seen Records Reveal How the Wealthiest Avoid Income Tax." (ProPublica)
It's Mitt Romney's turn to infrastructure week! Hi Mitt Romney! — TPM
Oh nice! Oxnard, California, is using stimmy $$ to give grocery workers $1000 each. Heart u, Snard! (Washington Post)
Here's how much prison time the 1/6 Capitol rioters are likely to face! Not afraid to be servicey, it's Buzzfeed!
Every Oregon Republican state House member called for the resignation of their shithead who opened the door to armed rioters after explaining to the armed rioters (Wonkette link) just what cell number they had to call (his) to get let into the statehouse, armed. (Talking Points Memo)
Georgia Republicans had a lunatic hoedown, and Georgia Public Broadcasting was there! — GPB
Kamala Harris met some Guatemalans. (Ben Dreyfuss substack)
Some "the DNC will dump Joe Biden" history that has a steel trap memory and only forgets the part about Donna Brazile. — No More Mr. Nice Blog
Flat-earth "vax is the devil" shithead pharmacist who brought guns to work in a rolling suitcase and scared all fuck out of all his colleagues gets three years in fed for injecting people with vaccines he left out on purpose. But sure, yeah, we should let pharmacists have a "conscience clause." (KMBC)
Oh no shit, Media Matters? "When Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch replied in April to the firestorm caused by his star Fox News host, Tucker Carlson, passionately invoking the 'great replacement' conspiracy theory favored by white nationalists, Murdoch chose to lie."
Oh no shit, Media Matters? "Conservative media are dishonestly using Biden's budget proposal to blame him for the scheduled Trump tax hike."
"We turned so far Right we went crazy," one Fox News dissenter said. Oh no shit, Brian Stelter at CNN?
Before my mother was a King: Bernice King on her mother, Coretta Scott King. How lovely. How lovely. (The King Center)
A century after the Tulsa Race Massacre, a grocery store opens to feed the community. — Civil Eats
Electricity: a series of (carbon) tubes? (Sci Tech Daily)
This is cool: Playphrase.me
Dog finds purpose. (KHQ)
Icy, creamy, chewy, dreamy desserts? You just get me, Food and Wine.
