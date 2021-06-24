40 Cooking Hacks To Use In Bed! Tabs, Thurs., June 23, 2021
Hahahahaha sucks for y'all, Evan here, it is my turn to do tabs, and this is going to be TERRIBLE. I literally have no tabs open. Couple Google docs. Email. Really, I cleared 'em all out. Just gonna bullshit my way through this and call it finished.
Software antivirus weirdo John McAfee reportedly found dead in Spanish prison after a judge ruled he could be extradited to the US on tax evasion charges. And that is the extent of our knowledge on John McAfee. [Daily Beast]
The Supreme Court has ordered all high school cheerleaders to say "fuck" a lot. OK that's a lie, because when we do tabs, it's LIES. Anyway, Jamie will lawsplain it later. [Washington Post]
When Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was testifying for Congress yesterday and Republicans started asking him dumb crap about critical race theory, he gave them a FACEFUL of WORDS. He really beat the poops out of Matt Gaetz. [Washington Post]
Finally, justice served to a Capitol attacker! Wait, she got three years probation? OK. [NBC News]
Very legitimate prophet guy says Joe Biden has "slotted serpent eyes," and that means he is DEVIL. [Right Wing Watch]
Can you work out in only FOUR SECONDS per day? This article says you can! [New York Times]
Dianne Feinstein's compound in Lake Tahoe is for sale for many millions of dollars, hey maybe she should go live there instead of selling it. [Realtor.com]
Want to get excited about the upcoming Olympics? NBC's website is up, we haven't looked at it yet, maybe you should. [NBC Olympics]
Want to know what cities have the best and worst drivers? Find your city on the list and tell the list it's full of crap when it says your city has good drivers in it! [QuoteWizard]
We got cows! [NBC News]
YAY, crushing climate change impacts to be felt even sooner than we thought! [Phys.org]
We're in the mood to make trout amandine sometime soon. Is this a good recipe for it? Maybe! Here's another one!
Did you know "The Daily Show" is turning 25 this year? Co-creators Madeleine Smithberg and Wonk pal Lizz Winstead are bringing together original correspondents like Brian Unger, Beth Littleford and A. Whitney Brown for an exclusive reunion special, and you can buy tickets to watch it from your computer! Proceeds benefit Winstead's nonprofit Abortion Access Front! It's like the "Friends" reunion, they say, but with a purpose, and also with new information. [Rushtix]
Hoo boy, we think that's enough tabs. Any more tabs you're gonna get sick of tabs!
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
