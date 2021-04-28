50 Baby Names With A Bohemian Edge! Tabs, Wed., April 28, 2021
Oh right yes, we will livebloog Old Handsome Joe's Congress speech tonight, where he will be sad at the people who incited the Capitol terrorists. (CNN) What's in Biden's speech? Some treats! (AP)
The new COVID mask guidelines from the CDC. There will be people who can't interpret these pictographs. — CDC
Frank Luntz (yes, sigh) has been on the side of the angels trying to get idiots to take coronavirus seriously. Here he's been picking their smooth brains to see what might get them to take the fucking vaccine. It's helpful actually! (Washington Post)
Tucker Carlson says he doesn't undermine vaccines. Tucker Carlson is a liar. — Media Matters
"Ready for the pop?" Hahahaha isn't it hilarious when the cops break the arm of the old lady with dementia? Boys being boys! (Guardian)
Joe Manchin won't vote for the bill to save elections from being stolen by Republicans in every purple state forever, because he's afraid of the January 6 terrorists. There is no other way to read this.
"How in the world could you, with the tension we have right now, allow a voting bill to restructure the voting of America on a partisan line?" he asked. He says that 20 to 25 percent of the public already doesn't trust the system and that a party-line overhaul would "guarantee" that number would increase, leading to more "anarchy" like that at the Capitol on January 6. He added: "I just believe with all my heart and soul that's what would happen, and I'm not going to be part of it."
But that's just one teeny part of a Long History of Joe Manchin, A Dick. — Vox
Margaret Carlson has advice for the Trump fucks who want book deals now that they can't get jobs and includes the suggestion to "pick your dicks carefully." Well that's graphic! — Daily Beast
We can't ignore the crazy bullshits, we have to push back. Dan Pfeiffer on the Big Lie, Hamberder Edition. (Messagebox substack)
Trump Junior told a FIB under oath? That doesn't sound like him. (Mother Jones)
Montana lege has appointed a special counsel to investigate the state supreme court for ... having opinions. (KTVH)
How do you debate Section 230 when Republicans constantly lie about it? We know, Techdirt. We know.
Men are becoming more violent to women around the world. (MSNBC)
The things you learn in the Wonkette comments!
[Today I learned] Judith Love Cohen, who helped create the Abort-Guidance System which rescued the Apollo 13 astronauts, went to work on the day she was in labor. She took a printout of a problem she was working on to the hospital. She called her boss and said she finished the problem and gave birth to Jack Black.
And it's TWOO! — Snopes
The billionaire express pass. (Timothy Noah substack)
How to get those sticky fucking pickle label off those nice glass jars! Thank you, new favorite website The Kitchn!
Outdoor kitchens! Again! (Interior Zine)
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Wonkette can't keep going forever if YOU forget to fund us! If you can, click that widget below!
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.