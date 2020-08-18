8 Tricks To Remove Incriminating Blood From Your Carpet! Tabs, Tues., Aug. 18, 2020
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has shut down in-person classes a week after a stunning yet predictable rise in COVID-19 cases. Grand opening. Grand closing. (The Washington Post)
Why is America losing the battle against COVID-19? The answer starts with "T" and ends with "P." (Time)
The New York Times has a profile of former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who addressed the Democratic National Convention Monday night. The word "verklempt" was used at one point to describe the Vermont senator. (The New York Times)
Isabel Wilkerson's new book, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, delves into America's grotesque racial caste system. (The New Yorker)
Greenville, South Carolina, Police Captain Michael Yearout thought they should be able to restrict protests to "one per week if the topic is the same," because Yearout doesn't fully understand how freedom of speech and assembly work. (The Greenville News)
Al Gore drops the hammer down on Donald Trump.
Al Gore: "By tampering with the Postal Service, [President Trump] is in effect putting his knee on the neck of Amer… https://t.co/7cgb40WWPD— The Hill (@The Hill)1597682700.0
Nicolle Wallace reveals why she thinks she was fired from “The View," a show that now voluntarily employs John McCain's secret daughter. (The L.A. Times)
Sunday was the hottest Seattle day in 11 years. They still sell houses without air conditioning. When I lived there, we used to “summer" in our basement guest room. (The Seattle Times)
Seattle's 98 degrees was sweater weather compared to Death Valley on the California and Nevada border. It reached 130 degrees for the first time since 1913. That is what meteorologists call “hot as fuck." (NPR)
Grace Dickinson at the Philadelphia Inquirer offers some polite ways to turn down an invitation to your cousin's wedding during the age of COVID-19. Be honest, though. You never cared much for your cousin before the pandemic. (The Philadelphia Inquirer)
Miles Taylor, who served as chief of staff to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, is endorsing Joe Biden. He released a video produced by Republicans Voters Against Trump where he explains how “dangerous" Trump is. If you want a second opinion, he's also lazy.
From CNN:
“What we saw week in and week out, for me, after two and a half years in that administration, was terrifying. We would go in to try to talk to him about a pressing national security issue —cyberattack, terrorism threat — he wasn't interested in those things. To him, they weren't priorities," Taylor says in the video.
"Given what I have experienced in the administration, I have to support Joe Biden for president and even though I am not a Democrat, even though I disagree on key issues, I'm confident that Joe Biden will protect the country and I'm confident that he won't make the same mistakes as this President."
Oregon's leading Republican strategist Dan Lavey is also done with Trump and voting for Uncle Joe. (Willamette Week)
Is it possibly sexist that we care more about Kamala Harris's cool, charming husband, Douglas Emhoff, than we do the sentient jar of mayonaise Mike Pence calls “Mother"? I think this might be an instance where we just have good taste. (The Guardian)
The Crown has cast Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) as Princess Diana for the final two seasons of the Netflix drama. Princess Di was 5 foot 10. Debicki is 6 foot 3 and burns her head on the sun when she gets up each morning. Still, she was the best thing about that goofy pants Great Gatsby movie with all the hippety hop. (BBC)
