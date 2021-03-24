Yes, Marjorie Taylor Greene, We Really Do Want To Take All Your Guns :)
Mass shootings are a difficult time for Republicans. Americans start demanding that we regulate guns like a civilized nation. Canada banned assault weapons last May after 18 people were murdered, and yet Canadians remain free and alive. The United States has had seven mass shootings in the past seven days, but Republicans will earn their NRA decoder rings and insist gun control is as useless as they are.
On Fox News Tuesday, Louisiana GOP Senator John Kennedy said, “You don't stop drunk drivers by getting rid of all sober drivers," which is a nonsensical argument. Cars are far more regulated than guns, which require no license to own and operate. He concluded his 1990s “Stand-Up Stand-Up" comedy routine with, “We don't need more gun control. We need more idiot control." This might've killed on the road, but it's utterly meaningless.
Besides, Kennedy himself isn't the best evidence of effective “idiot control" in Congress. Neither is Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, from the party's growing QAnon wing. The freshman House representative rubbed our noses in the many gun control laws that didn't stop the Boulder, Colorado, massacre.
Greene tweeted:
Colorado has everything the left has asked for...
Universal Background Checks
Red Flag gun seizure laws
"Hi-capacity" magazine bans
A passing gun-control grade from @GiffordsCourage
And it still didn't stop a thug like Ahmad Al-Issa from murdering Americans.
Let's start with the “passing gun control grade" from Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. Colorado has a “C+," which is good enough for George W. Bush, but that's hardly a stellar performance. The Left might ask for a little more, such as waiting periods, open carry regulations, lost and stolen firearm reporting, and gun licensing. Colorado also doesn't have an assault weapons ban — keep reading — which is what the Atlanta and Boulder shooters used to kill a lot of people quickly.
Democrats have tried banning assault weapons again ever since the original ban expired in 2004. There was a major push after the Sandy Hook school shooting, but the Assault Weapons Ban of 2013, as well as the Manchin-Toomey Amendment that would've required universal background checks for commercial firearm sales, both failed to pass the Senate. You can't even blame the filibuster. Even though Democrats controlled the Senate, they weren't able to muster more than 40 votes in support of the ban.
The NRA opposes sensible gun laws because the gun lobby wants to sell more guns to more people. Shortly after a gunman murdered children at Sandy Hook, NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre introduced the Orwellian concept that “the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun." More guns are the answer! Not even the tobacco industry argues that smoking more cigarettes will cure cancer.
The police are supposedly “good guys with guns," and the international association of the chiefs of police supports an assault weapons ban. Random civilians with guns rarely, if ever, stop mass shootings, but after Sandy Hook, gun fetishists suggested that we arm teachers (presumably the same ones who now struggle to use Google Meet). Teachers are great but we really shouldn't expect them to do everything.
These obscene non-solutions to gun violence infuriated Shannon Watts, the mother of five (God help her) who founded Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
I was just incredibly angry after the Sandy Hook shooting because I was seeing pundits on television saying the solution to the horrific tragedy there was arming teachers. And just as an American and as a mom, I knew that wasn't right.
Watts is from Colorado, and Moms Demand Action successfully helped pass an assault weapons ban two years ago. It was overturned almost two weeks ago with support from the NRA. Just five days later, the Boulder gunman purchased the assault rifle he used to allegedly kill 10 people. Even an idiot would understand what the problem is.
