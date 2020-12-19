A Very Desperate Trump Reportedly Considering Hiring The Kraken, Releasing The Military
Once upon a time (in 1999), following the success of the movie Titanic, some weirdos in Italy decided to make their own version of the movie. For children. A cartoon featuring many singing mice called The Legend of the Titanic. In this version, the Titanic doesn't sink and no one drowns, because it is saved by a baby giant squid/octopus/kraken named Tentacolino.
Legend of the Titanic (English) Full Movie youtu.be
There is also a sequel, where the main characters from this movie go to Atlantis, but that is not relevant at this time (although this singing/rapping sharks song is a jam). I also just found out that there is a television series featuring them, and now today is the actual greatest day of my life.
Why am I bringing this up? Because it one of the greatest films ever made, obviously. But also because it is a very apt metaphor for what Donald Trump is trying to accomplish here. According to a report from The New York Times, Trump is considering naming "Kraken" lawyer Sidney Powell as special counsel on the election fraud that did not happen.
President Trump on Friday discussed making Sidney Powell, who as a lawyer for his campaign team unleashed a series of conspiracy theories about a Venezuelan plot to rig voting machines in the United States, a special counsel investigating voter fraud, according to two people briefed on the discussion.
It was unclear if Mr. Trump will move ahead with such a plan.
Most of his advisers opposed the idea, two of the people briefed on the discussion said, including Rudolph W. Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer, who in recent days sought to have the Department of Homeland Security join the campaign's efforts to overturn Mr. Trump's loss in the election.
Mr. Giuliani joined the discussion by phone, while Ms. Powell was at the White House for a meeting that became raucous at times, according to one of the people briefed on what took place. Other administration officials drifted in and out of the meeting, two of the people briefed said, and the White House counsel, Pat A. Cipollone, pushed back on the ideas being proposed.
Ms. Powell accused other Trump advisers of being quitters, according to the people briefed.
Reportedly, no one except for Sidney Powell thought this was a particularly good idea. Personally, I think it is a fantastic idea, but only because it would be extremely funny.
Also discussed at the meeting, according to the Times' sources, was the idea of seizing the voting machines in hopes that they could use them to prove that the election was rigged, like on Scandal.
Part of the White House meeting on Friday night was a discussion about an executive order to take control of voting machines to examine them, according to one of the people briefed.
Mr. Giuliani has separately pressed the Department of Homeland Security to seize possession of voting machines as part of a push to overturn the results of the election, three people familiar with the discussion said. Mr. Giuliani was told the department does not have the authority to do such a thing.
Another thing that was considered at this meeting was General Michael Flynn's idea of using the military to stop Biden from taking office, which did not go over well either.
During the meeting, the president asked about Flynn’s suggestion of deploying the military, those briefed said. That was also shot down.— Maggie Haberman (@Maggie Haberman)1608402509.0
It also seemed as though Trump was not 100 percent certain what a "special counsel" did or was for, so much as he just kinda wanted to let Powell in, give her all the clearance and let her do whatever she thinks it takes to keep him in the white house.
In the president's mind, "special counsel" is what DoJ made happen with Mueller, but what was being discussed was P… https://t.co/OPoBvII30p— Maggie Haberman (@Maggie Haberman)1608403990.0
In real life, the Titanic was not saved by a giant baby kraken, and, in real life, Trump won't be either. Though it is somewhat entertaining to see him try, so long as no actual harm comes of it.
This is now your open thread! Enjoy!
