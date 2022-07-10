wonkette live chat

A Wonkette Weekend Live Chat All Girls Revue!

Robyn Pennacchia
and
Jamie Lynn Crofts
July 10, 2022 02:30 PM
Hello and welcome to your Wonkette Weekend Live chat! Stephen is ditching us this week to hang out with his real family, but Jamie and I are here to yell about abortion, bad prosecutors and Oklahoma's impending execution-a-palooza.

All the fun starts at 12PM PST/2PM CST/ 3PM EST today!


Robyn Pennacchia

