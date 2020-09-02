Acting Chad Blocks Memo On Russian Efforts To Flog 'Biden Dementia' Storyline. NO COLLUSION!
The intelligence community told the Department of Homeland Security that Russia was going to try to interfere in the American election by painting Joe Biden as a senile old man, but Acting Chad shitcanned the report and hid it from officials charged with preventing foreign electoral interference.
Thats it. That's the tweet. Sixty-one days out from the election, and Donald Trump's minions are scurrying to bend the apparatus of the federal government to help him steal another victory with a helpful assist from his pals in Moscow.
ABC reports that a draft bulletin titled "Russia Likely to Denigrate Health of US Candidates to Influence 2020 Election" was submitted to DHS for review on July 7. The unclassified memo, which stated with "high confidence" that "Russian malign influence actors are likely to continue denigrating presidential candidates through allegations of poor mental or physical health to influence the outcome of the 2020 election," was intended for distribution to state and local election officials. But it never got out, because DHS Chief of Staff John Gountanis swooped in and told them they had to run it by Trump's be-stubbled lackey Chad Wolf, the (acting) secretary of Homeland Security.
And then it just disappeared, leaving Rampy McWaterglass free to flog lies about Biden being a demented fool hiding in his basement without drawing attention to the fact that he was echoing Russian propaganda. Just like in 2016 when the Trump campaign and the Kremlin troll farmers claimed Hillary Clinton was at death's door. Pretty weird how Trump and his pal Poots are always on exactly the same page, huh? NO COLLUSION!
Luckily, ABC has managed to reappear the docs, and you can read them yourself in this tweet.
Here are the documents - including an email dated July 7 from Chad Wolf’s chief of staff ordering the bulletin on R… https://t.co/ECfwfH05Zf— jonkarl (@jonkarl)1599049981.0
One example cited in the memo was a March article on a Russian proxy website which "refuted media claims that the candidate's gaffes are a result of a stutter, instead arguing these verbal miscues are symptoms of dementia." And if that sounds familiar, it's because the Trump campaign has been pushing that same story line in its advertising.
Watch: Past vs Present www.youtube.com
But the unnamed — of course! — spokesperson for DHS insists that the memory holing had nothing whatsoever to do with Trump's campaign imperatives.
"[T]his particular draft product lacked the necessary context and evidence for broader dissemination outside of the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Intelligence and Analysis," the anonymous spox insisted. "After briefing the Acting Secretary and he asked questions, [Office of Intelligence and Analysis] career leadership decided to delay the product for further review."
BULL. SHIT.
"We don't need or want any foreign interference," Trump campaign comms bro Tim Murtaugh huffed to ABC, insisting that Donald Trump is Vladimir Putin's worst nightmare and adding that "President Trump will beat Joe Biden fair and square." Just the way they beat Clinton in 2016 ... oh, wait!
That slimy little weasel John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence, is out there pretending China is THE REAL COLLUSION while simultaneously refusing to brief Congress on electoral interference. Trump is running straight back to Vladimir Putin to coordinate his online campaign messaging. And now the DHS is blocking release of legitimate national security data about the election because it would be bad for the president, and has the temerity to call it a "delay."
When were they thinking about releasing that info? December?
They're trying to steal it again. We're not going to let them.
[ABC]
