Actor Jim Caviezel Warns Of 'The Adrenochroming Of Children,' Goes Full QAnon
Actor Jim Caviezel — who played Jesus in Mel Gibson's The Passion of The Christ, co-starred with that one weird dude from Lost in Person of Interest, and played a guy named Darryl in an episode of Murder, She Wrote that is probably the only thing I've ever actually seen him in — has some thoughts about some things. Things that are not real things.
In an appearance at "a right-wing COVID conspiracy theorist conference" on Friday, Caviezel promoted his upcoming movie, The Sound of Freedom — which is meant to be the story of the actually-quite-sketchy anti-human-trafficking organization Operation Underground Railroad.
And it actually got weirder from there.
Jim Caviezel further pushes the "adrenochrome" conspiracy theory (https://t.co/E3q2Fe2H25): (clip 2/2) https://t.co/xAqNcyJOcz— Eric Hananoki (@Eric Hananoki)1618668473.0
Because after he stopped talking about his movie he started talking about the real life "adrenochroming of children," which is not a real thing.
In case you haven't been paying attention to all the QAnon stuff, the adrenochrome thing is basically an updated version of blood libel. They think that evil Satanists scare children with torture and sex slavery and then, when they're scared, harvest their adrenaline and make a drug out of it called adrenochrome. Except adrenochrome isn't a drug, it's oxidized epinephrine, which means obtaining it is actually as easy as letting an Epi-Pen go bad. If you really want, you can buy some off the internet.
Anyway! Caviezel just starts going on about this "adrenochroming of children" as if it is a thing he has actually seen happen, in real life.
Essentially, you have adrenaline in your body, I'll just simplify it, and when you are scared, you produce adrenaline. You're an athlete, you get in the fourth quarter, you have adrenaline that comes out of you. If a child knows he's going to die, his body will secrete the adrenaline, um, and they have a lot of terms that they use, that he takes me through, but um, it's the worst horror I've ever seen, the screaming alone, even if I never, ever, ever, ever saw it. It's just beyond and these people that do it, um, There'll be no mercy for them.
So it's the worst horror he's seen, and he talks about "the screaming alone" and then says he "never, ever, ever, ever saw it?" So did he see this in his head or what? Because we can make stuff up too. I can claim, just as fairly, that John Caviezel eats human livers like Eugene Victor Tooms from the X-Files. The screaming I'm imagining is just heart-wrenching.
Caviezel appears to be insinuating that Tim Ballard, the former DHS agend who founded Operation Underground Railroad, is the one who is telling him all this, about the adrenochrome and what have you. If true, that guy needs to not have a job where he deals with children in any capacity at all, because he's got a screw loose.
This is not Caviezel's first time at the blood libel rodeo — there was also a lot of controversy over Mel Gibson's decision to include a scene thought to be the genesis of the conspiracy theory in The Passion of the Christ.
Also starring in this movie, by the way, is Mira Sorvino, who was also just recently in some weird Jesus movie with Kevin Sorbo. Is she okay? Is this what she meant when she said Harvey Weinstein made it hard for her to get roles? Because that dude is gone now and I'm pretty all of our bodies are ready for Romy and Michelle II: The Post-It-ing.
It looks as though Caviezel has been pretty weird for a while. In an ad meant to respond to Michael J. Fox's emotional testimony in favor of stem cell research, which could cure Parkinson's, he called him a Judas in Aramaic. Probably Michael J. Fox does not care because, unlike John Caviezel, people actually know who he is and love him, and also Judas had all the best songs anyway.
Anyway! This movie looks terrible, this guy probably needs some professional help, this organization seems sketchy as hell, Mira Sorvino deserves better than this and IT IS NOW YOUR OPEN THREAD.
