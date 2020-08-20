All Trump Needs Is The Air That He Breathes And To Know That QAnon Loves Him
Once again, a reporter has "asked the Q" to Trump, as to whether or not he believes in QAnon, the batshit theory that he is on a secret quest to rid the world of Satanic Pedophile Cannibals in Hollywood and the Democratic Party. Once again, this has not resulted — as it has been foretold that it would — in mass arrests and military tribunals and Hillary Clinton being sent to Gitmo. It has not, in fact, resulted in anything other than the usual stupidity.
At a briefing on Wednesday night, NBC's Shannon Pettypiece asked Trump, "During the pandemic, the QAnon movement has been — appears to be gaining a lot of followers. Can you talk about what you think about that and what you have to say to people who are following this movement right now?"
REPORTER: QAnon believes you are secretly saving the world from this cult of pedophiles and cannibals. Are you behi… https://t.co/a6i2VzSYC2— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1597875189.0
Trump, taking a cue from the QAnon crowd, refused to address what they actually believe and just went ahead and made up some shit.
Well, I don't know much about the movement, other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate, but I don't know much about the movement. I have heard that it is gaining in popularity. And from what I hear, it's — these are people that, when they watch the streets of Portland, when they watch what happened in New York City in just the last six or seven months — but this was starting even four years ago when I came here. Almost four years; can you believe it?
These are people that don't like seeing what's going on in places like Portland and places like Chicago and New York and other cities and states. And I've heard these are people that love our country, and they just don't like seeing it.
So I don't know, really, anything about it other than they do, supposedly, like me. And they also would like to see problems in these areas — like, especially the areas that we're talking about — go away. Because there's no reason the Democrats can't run a city. And if they can't, we will send in all of the federal — whether it's troops or law enforcement, whatever they'd like — we'll send them in. We'll straighten out their problem in 24 hours or less.
As anyone who has been paying the least bit of attention to this bullshit knows — QAnon has absolutely nothing to do with people not liking the nation's Black Lives Matter protests. That is not what this is about, at all, for any reason. Sure! They may not like it, but neither do any conservatives. Conservatives across the board are super, super mad about people protesting against police brutality, because they believe that police brutality is the kind of thing people should shrug off and politely pretend does not exist (unless it's the ATF and they are going after fundamentalist religious cults or white supremacists, in which case it is bad). But that, as we all know, is not even sort of what they are on about.
The next question was more specific, but he managed to evade it anyway.
PETTYPIECE: And, Mr. President, at the crux of the theory is this belief that you are secretly saving the world from this satanic cult of pedophiles and cannibals. Does that sound like something you are behind or a believer in?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I haven't — I haven't heard that. But is that supposed to be a bad thing or a good thing? I mean, you know, if I can help save the world from problems, I'm willing to do it. I'm willing to put myself out there.
And we are, actually. We're saving the world from a radical-Left philosophy that will destroy this country. And when this country is gone, the rest of the world would follow. The rest of the world would follow. That's the importance of this country.
And when you look at some of the things that these people are saying, with "Defund the Police" and no borders, open borders — everybody just pour right into our country; no testing, no nothing. You know, you talk about testing — no testing. Mexico, as you know, has a very high rate of infection.
The wall is now going to be, next week, 300 miles long. Our numbers are extraordinary on the border. Had that — and this is through luck, perhaps, more than talent, although the talent is getting built when one party refuses to allow it. You don't hear talk about the wall anymore.
But I will say this: We need strength in our country, not weakness. Too much weakness.
The QAnon people, expectedly, were delighted by Trump's question, "Is that supposed to be a bad thing or a good thing?" as well as his "And when this country is gone, the rest of the world will follow," part — which they immediately associated with a Q drop.
@Jordan_Sather_ https://t.co/nDzI7fmW4J— jamesnemesis (@jamesnemesis)1597876322.0
Here's what needs to happen. Reporters need to ask Trump more about the specific claims of "the QAnon community." They need to treat him as if this is something he actually believes and take it for granted that he does. They need to ask him about the mole children, they need to ask him about JFK Jr., they need to ask him if he has appointed someone to send secret special coded messages to idiots on 8kun. Why? Because anything else gives him the out of saying, "Oh! They're just patriots who love me and want good things for this world!" It gives him plausible deniability. It gives him the ability to enjoy their support without any of the blowback.
Trump avoids specifics about anything, because he does not know what the fuck he is talking about, on any subject whatsoever. He could not tell you what a "radical Left" philosophy is. He could not tell you what it means to "defund the police," and he does not actually know what the vast majority of Democrats believe about immigration. He doesn't know what his own people believe, and he barely knows what he believes, outside of liking it when people like him and he gets "good ratings."
Clearly, he doesn't want to talk about it, but the more he talks about it the more he has to deny their claims, and the more awkward the whole thing gets. He should not be able to go anywhere without reporters demanding an answer from him about the mole children and what, specifically, he is doing to save them.
