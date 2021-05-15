Alleged Wife-Murderer Also Alleged Trump-Vote-Frauder, For Two Terrible Tastes That Are EVEN WORSE TOGETHER
Which is more surprising, that the alleged wife-murderer was also an alleged Trump vote frauder, or that the alleged Trump vote frauder was also an alleged wife-murderer? Trick question, they are equally unsurprising and also quite :/
To be fair, even though Donald Trump kept telling his followers to vote twice to "test the system," which is absolutely illegal, and most of the "vote fraud" that was found in the 2020 election was his voters doing what he told them to, even he never suggested people should murder their wives and then vote their murdered wives' ballots for them.
Even he.
While it might be occasion for some hollow mordant laughter, none of this is funny. A woman is presumed dead, allegedly murdered by her husband. That he then is alleged to have gone and voted her ballot for Trump is more "oh yeah figures, these absolute criminal pieces of shit," and now they're (alleged!) murderers too.
Barry Morphew's wife, Suzanne, has been missing from Salida, Colorado, for a year — since Mother's Day in May 2020 — and has not been found. It's as yet unclear what caused authorities to arrest her husband for her murder, without a body as evidence.
"We do have information that led us to this point today, and how we think a certain scenario had occurred," [DA Linda Stanley] said. "But as we investigate further that may change, so at this time I can't comment."
Earlier this month, Barry Morphew was arrested for "first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and an attempt to influence a public servant." Now he's also accused of felony forgery and misdemeanor offenses relating to mail ballots.
Barry Morphew said he "didn't know" he wasn't allowed to vote the ballot of his wife who had at that point been "missing" for six months. Per ABC:
"Just because I wanted Trump to win," he allegedly said, per a transcript of the conversation included in the affidavit. "I just thought, give him another vote."
"I figured all these other guys are cheating," he allegedly said, adding that his wife "was going to vote for Trump anyway," according to the affidavit.
He allegedly told the FBI agents he didn't realize it was illegal to submit someone else's voter ballot. "I didn't know you couldn't do that for your spouse," he allegedly said, according to the affidavit.
I suppose it's better than "I forgot."
And I know that Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick isn't going to #paythefuckup for this instance of voter fraud either. That man is as good as his word, which is nothing.
