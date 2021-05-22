Ammon Bundy Hates The Government So Much He Wants To Be Governor Of Idaho
After failing for many years to beat the government, anti-government extremist Ammon Bundy has apparently decided he wants to join them. In fact, he has decided that wants to be Governor of Idaho and has filed the paperwork needed to run for the position in 2022. Sort of.
Bundy did fill out the paperwork, but it didn't count because no one named "Ammon Bundy" is registered to vote in the state of Idaho — a requirement for running for office in the state — and also because he listed himself as his own treasurer. Which is also not a thing one can actually do. And the treasurer needs to be a registered voter as well.
According to a tweet from the Idaho Secretary of State "a treasurer must be a registered Idaho voter, Ammon Bundy will either need to register and refile or name a new treasurer by refiling. IDSOS staff have notified him as such."
@KTVBBrian @vitruvian_plan Because a treasurer must be a registered Idaho voter, Ammon Bundy will either need to re… https://t.co/1yzD6pJEfC— Idaho Secretary of State (@Idaho Secretary of State)1621640270.0
Awkwardly, Bundy is currently banned from the Idaho State Capitol after having staged an anti-mask protest there last August, during which he refused to leave and had to be wheeled out in an office chair. This will obviously make being the Governor of Idaho a little difficult. Bundy was also arrested twice last month, in the span of 24 hours.
In the event that Bundy successfully figures out his paperwork situation, he will be one of five Republicans, one "unafillliated" and zero Democrats currently running for the office. It would be lovely to say "LOL, like he'll actually win!" but we've probably all learned our lesson now with that one.
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse