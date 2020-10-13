Amy Coney Barrett, Day Two: Liveblogging Our Descent Into Gilead!
Did y'all see all those lines of people voting in Georgia yesterday? That's because Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham are cramming the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett through literally while people are already voting.
It's time for the first day of questioning in Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings. It's going to be a really long day, because they're going to try to cram 22 senators each going for 30 minutes into ONE DAY. You know, because they've got a really tight schedule if they're going to ruin American democracy with Coney Barrett before Joe Biden beats the shit out of Trump on November 3.
It's going to be awful.
Fucking vote.
Live: Amy Coney Barrett Senate Confirmation Hearings | Day 2 | NBC News www.youtube.com
9:06: Lindsey Graham opens with some long-ass whine about how ACTUALLY Obamacare is bad.
9:08: GRAHAM: You are an originalist, right? What does that mean, IN ENGLISH?
ACB: It means I won't put any of my feelings into judging, just what I think Jesus thinks.
9:11: ACB will now tell us why Brown v. Board of Education is SUPER-precedent, as opposed to other Supreme Court rulings, which aren't SUPER-precedent, because reasons.
The point is that it seems like we are having a discussion about how if Amy Coney Barrett wants to destroy abortion access or marriage equality, somebody has to bring her a REALLY GOOD CASE to make her do it with!
9:16: ACB says she will totally listen to both sides if somebody tries to bring her a bullshit "fetal heartbeat" abortion case. (And then we know how she will rule.)
9:18: Amy Coney Barrett has a gun.
9:19: Lindsey Graham is VERY MAD about all this money in politics all of a sudden. WONDER WHY.
9:20: GRAHAM: If a state tried to ban marriage equality, would somebody have to bring you a really good case to make it easier for you?
ACB: Yes. And first lower courts (that have been court-packed by Trump) would have to flout Obergefell, in order for that to get to SCOTUS, and that could never possibly happen, in lower courts (that have been court-packed by Trump).
9:30: Lindsey Graham's entire line of questioning is designed to trick people into thinking ACB will not overturn Roe, and to paint ACB as an extremely sympathetic figure who just HAPPENS to be a conservative woman, which is just the hardest thing in the world to be.
9:32: FEINSTEIN, because it is Feinstein's turn: Introduce your one thousand kids again, like we all care!
ACB: Here they are!
FEINSTEIN: I remember going to Stanford and people going to Mexico for abortions. Anyway, your mentor Scalia said Roe was wrongly decided. Will you go ahead and agree with him, since you obviously do?
ACB: Oh, I definitely won't, it will be a surprise! (It is not a surprise.)
She says she doesn't have an "agenda" to overrule Planned Parenthood v. Casey. It is not on her day-planner. (It is in her heart.)
9:42: By the way, all of this is exciting and all (you bet), but Senator Amy Klobuchar really kicked everybody's asses in the hearings yesterday, and exposed them for them sham they are. You should watch it.
9:49: Amy Coney Barrett has no thoughts on any of the judicial elements of the Obamacare case that is coming before the Court just after the election. Just none!
9:50: FEINSTEIN: Is the president allowed to delay the election?
ACB: I would have to hear both sides!
NO YOU WOULDN'T, SERENA.
Feinstein is like uhhhhhhhhhhh.
9:53: FEINSTEIN: Lemme ask you a question just as a person. Can you just be a person?
ACB: Yes.
FEINSTEIN: It is about whether you would actually uphold Brown v. Board of Education.
ACB: As a person, I will not answer that. Racism is bad.
9:55: Feinstein is telling the story of Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin, the trailblazing lesbian couple whose lives and work have contributed to so many landmark decisions in LGBT rights, including repealing DOMA and enacting marriage equality.
FEINSTEIN; Point is, does God hate fags like your pal Scalia did?
ACB: I am not Scalia! I am just a whole lot like him! Anyway, not answering.
10:00: And now Chuck Grassley takes over. He will ask some questions, but we think he's going to lecture us now, wank wank wank.
Remember that Chuck Grassley is one of the senators who has refused a COVID test.
10:02: Hahahahaha, oh fuck you, Grassley says DEMOCRATS don't understand what judges do, and that it is REPUBLICANS who simply want judges to interpret the law, not to be ACTIVISTS like DEMOCRATS want them to be.
Anyway, they want her to overturn Roe and murder Obamacare in its crib. Chuck Grassley is simply saying all this because he is a liar.
10:04: You hear that? NOBODY has a right to suggest ACB doesn't care about people's access to healthcare. NOBODY.
10:10: Chuck Grassley talked to himself for 100 minutes and it put us to sleep. Now they are talking about how Scalia didn't like using "legislative history" as a guide in ruling, just the text of the statutes themselves. It is still a lot of Chuck Grassley talking.
10:17: This is a really good point from MSNBC's Kyle Griffin:
"Sexual preference," a term used by Justice Barrett, is offensive and outdated. The term implies sexuality is a cho… https://t.co/j2lac8hwI6— Kyle Griffin (@Kyle Griffin)1602598537.0
We should have noticed that ourselves, due to how we are a gay. But we didn't, because we are bad at gay today, apparently.
10:19: GRASSLEY: Have you made any promises to anybody about how you would rule on anything?
ACB: Only to my very weird version of Jesus!
10:20: And Chuck Grassley finishes early, but reserves his time. (Hopefully we will forget.)
Democratic Senator Pat Leahy takes over on Zoom, because he, unlike the Republicans who probably all have COVID, acknowledges that COVID is real.
10:22: LEAHY: Do you know how many people's insurance you'd be ripping away if you killed ACA?
ACB: durrrrrrrr
LEAHY: 20 million. You know how many people under 26 are on their parents' insurance?
ACB: durrrrrrr
LEAHY: Do you know things about anything?
ACB: durrrrrrr
10:26: LEAHY: Trump said any nominee he puts up will repeal ACA. It's literally in the Republican party platform. There are no secrets here. Would Trump break a PROMISE to the American people he made, to hurt their healthcare? Did you know the Republicans have tried to repeal ACA 70 fucking times?
Amy Coney Barrett does not know these things.
10:31: By the way, here is a good article about what Amy Coney Barrett has written criticizing Obamacare.
Leahy now noting that Trump has said he needs nine justices on the Supreme Court to steal him the election. Will ACB recuse herself from election dispute cases?
ACB restates that she HAS NOT promised anybody how she would kill Obamacare (just read her past writings).
Leahy asks if she knows how Senator Josh Hawley (R-Gilead) has said he wouldn't vote for anybody who wouldn't kill Roe, yet he has zero problem with ACB, who promises YET AGAIN that she hasn't told anybody what she would do (except for in her entire judicial career before this).
Still has not answered the question about committing to recuse herself from election dispute cases.
10:43: The Leahy questioning is really a slog, with technical difficulties and the fact that Leahy is old balls and should just let Amy Klobuchar and Kamala Harris beat ass. Democrats, just yell at ACB and yell at the process and stop giving it legitimacy. Then go out for lunch. This is stupid.
ACB really respects Merrick Garland, by the way, totally, much respect, you bet.
10:46: Leahy noting that the group that created the letter ACB signed that called abortion "barbaric" ALSO thinks that in vitro fertilization should be prosecuted like manslaughter. ACB answers by pretending she didn't hear the question and saying SHE didn't sign a statement on in vitro. Says she supports life from "fertilization to death."
Which ... THAT IS A TELL. Class, can you all tell us what happens to fertilized eggs that do not implant? THEY DON'T CAUSE A PREGNANCY.
10:49: ACB: Obergefell says marriage equality is constitutional.
LEAHY: And you agree with that?
ACB: How could I know, what am I, a JUDGE?
10:55: John Cornyn is VERY impressed that ACB didn't bring notes. That's right, Judge Handmaid bullshits from memory!
10:56: Cornyn literally just referred to the upcoming Obamacare case as "ACA vs. ACB." Haw haw, we get it.
Also during the handoff, Lindsey Graham promised he had never discussed "severability" on the golf course with Donald Trump. That is because Donald Trump doesn't know what any words mean.
10:57: Hahahaha Cornyn is trying to score political points against Joe Biden by noting that Obergefell struck down the Defense of Marriage Act, which Biden voted for. YA BURNT, Joe!
Except for how DOMA, which turned out to be a very bad law that obviously had to go, was a compromise from back in the 1990s to try to stop conservatives like ACB from going further and enshrining a ban on marriage equality in the Constitution.
11:06: After a jaunty exchange (not jaunty) about the Establishment Clause, John Cornyn reserve the rest of his time.
Dick Durbin begins by calling bullshit on GOP whining that Democrats somehow made up the idea that Trump is using ACB's fast-tracked nomination for his own political purposes. Read the damn tweets, he says. Start there!
Also there will be a break soon, ALLEGEDLY.
11:08: Here is a fun fact about Amy Coney Barrett:
Here's a racial discrimination case that Barrett did decide, where she wrote that being called the n-word at work b… https://t.co/VrrqVzFjxl— Jill Filipovic (@Jill Filipovic)1602597435.0
Hoo boy.
11:10: BARRETT: Why would you think I am hostile to the ACA just because I have written so very hostilely about the ACA?
11:12: DURBIN: Have you seen the George Floyd video?
BARRETT: I have two Black children, it was very personal.
DURBIN: So as an originalist, how do you think about that whole ORIGINAL American sin of slavery and systemic racism?
BARRETT: I cannot possibly comment any more on this because I just can't, because I'm a judge, and judges can't say things.
11:23: This is a good primer on Kanter v. Barr, the gun rights case where ACB wrote the lone dissent, arguing that the Constitution doesn't allow the government to prohibit felons from owning guns. ACB just said that's crazy, because in some places you can become a felon for selling a pig without a license!
11:27: ACB will not say whether she sees voting rights the same way. Obviously.
11:35: EVERYBODY GET A MASK ON, MIKE LEE IS MAKING COVID-BREATHS.
11:40: BORING COVID-BREATHS.
11:43: BARRETT: Have you not heard me say UNDER OATH WITH MY FINGERS NOT EVEN CROSSED BEHIND MY BACK that I have not been given instructions on how to rule on Obamacare?
Um, Judge, we are pretty used to Republicans lying under oath to Congress at this point.
11:48: LEE: Wouldn't you agree that what is bad about Roe is that it makes it impossible for wingnut Republicans like me to take people's constitutional rights from them? And also that tiny clumps of cells feel pain?
11:51: Mike Lee is VERY MAD people are fundraising off the possibility that Amy Coney Barrett will kill your healthcare and take all your abortions. Have we created a MONSTER?
11:56: Amy Coney Barrett says she likes to read her own opinions from the perspective of whoever she's fucking over that day, to make sure they will at least respect her brilliant reason for fucking them over.
