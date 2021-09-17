An Unvaccinated Laura Loomer Says Her COVID Diagnosis Proves Vaccines Don't Work
Laura Loomer has COVID. In a post to Telegram yesterday, the alt-lite whatever-it-is-that-she-is-now wrote that she was just really, really sick and feels like she "got hit by a bus," while making sure to compare it to "a bad case of the flu" and letting everyone know that she hasn't been vaccinated and does not intend to be.
Yesterday I was feeling ill. I had a fever, chills, a runny nose, sore throat, nausea and severe body aches that made my whole body feel like I got hit by a bus, and after sleeping for a few hours, my symptoms started to remind me of how I felt when I had a bad case of the flu a few years ago.
So I took a COVID test and it came back POSITIVE.
I have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, and I don't plan on ever taking it because it is unsafe and ineffective.
Yes, she believes it is unsafe and ineffective, unlike hydroxychloroquine — which has actually proven to be unsafe and ineffective — and Azithromycin, which makes absolutely no damn sense, since that is an antibiotic that treats bacterial infections and does not do anything for viral infections. In fact, it is dangerous to take antibiotics unnecessarily, because the more you take them, the less effective they become. This is part of why (aside from some not-so-great side effects and a better understanding of the science) doctors don't prescribe Z-Packs as often anymore.
Today, I immediately started a treatment of Azithromyacin and Hydroxychloroquine. I'm also taking the OrthoMune dietary supplement.
I wanted to get ivermectin but I couldn't get it. Doctors are really weird about prescribing it, which pisses me off.
Doctors are "weird" about prescribing ivermectin because ivermectin is used to treat parasitic infections. While we can't claim that Laura Loomer doesn't have a parasitic infection or is not, herself, a parasitic infection, a doctor isn't going prescribe it for something that is not a parasitic infection. COVID, again, is a viral infection.
Luckily, I live in Florida where Governor DeSantis has opened statewide Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment centers. This morning I received the Regeneron treatment for COVID.
I still have symptoms and my body is in a lot of pain, so I will be sleeping and taking my COVID-19 treatment.
As the days progress, I'll be sure to let you know how I feel.
The Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment, unlike everything else here, has actually been shown to work.
In a later post, Loomer asked people to pray for her because of how much pain she was in, from the COVID.
Just pray for me please. Can't even begin to explain how brutal the body aches and nausea that come with covid are. I am in so much pain. This is honestly the worst part about it.
Aw, the poor baby. You mean the hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotics aren't helping? It's not just like getting sick from "bad fajitas"?
Have you ever eaten bad fajitas? That'll kill you quicker than COVID.
This morning, Loomer got up and told a whole story about how COVID symptoms are worse for people who have been vaccinated, which is pretty objectively not true.
When I went to receive the Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatments yesterday, there were people there getting it who had already taken the COVID vaccine, but they got COVID anyway.
Turns out if you get the COVID vaccine and you get COVID after taking the vaccine, your symptoms are actually worse than if you don't take it.
In other words, the COVID vaccine does not work, and that's why I'm never going to take it.
I happen to know a man in his 70s who had a breakthrough infection a while back, and ended up not even being able to do the Regeneron thing because it sent him into anaphylactic shock when he tried (which is not a common side effect) and he was nowhere near as miserable as Loomer, a 28-year-old woman, seems to be. One personal anecdote aside, if all of these breakthrough infections are actually worse than regular infections, how is it that the only people claiming this are people who have not been vaccinated?
Now sure, a conspiracy theorist could say that those people were being censored ... but then you have to wonder why we even know that this is what conspiracy theorists think?
And speaking of conspiracy theories:
COVID is a bio weapon that was made inside a lab in China and there is something very sinister about this vaccine that doesn't do anything to protect you from COVID.
If the vaccine worked, people who had COVID and got the vaccine wouldn't be getting COVID again...
Clearly this "vaccine" isn't about COVID. They don't want you to know what it really does, and that's why the government is so eager for people to take it.
I, for one, would love to know what it "really" does. I mean, shouldn't we know that by now? People have been vaccinated for months and we have yet to see a single one of them turn into a Cyberman and the vast, vast majority of new infections and deaths are of unvaccinated people.
She does claim in a follow-up post that the vaccines are "a control mechanism for the federal government to track and surveil you."
I have COVID, and I don't regret not taking the vaccine. I will never take the vaccine. I will now have natural immunity, Regeneron antibodies, and within a few days of rest along with my ZPACK, the HCQ, combined vitamin supplements (zinc, C, D, NAC), and hopefully some ivermectin soon, I'm confident I will have a speedy recovery.
These COVID vaccines are poison to your body and a control mechanism for the federal government to track and surveil you.
Think for yourself.
If you are thinking for yourself and this is the conclusion you come to, you should probably consider outsourcing your thought process to someone who has at least heard of Occam's Razor. Are "they" really going to put all of that effort into creating a microchip so tiny that it can be injected through a vaccine when we have phones and Alexas all over the place?
Now, because we all would just really appreciate it if everyone could stop being ridiculous and get vaccinated, Loomer's COVID infection has been trending on Twitter today — which she has chosen to interpret as the Left "celebrating" her diagnosis.
The best part is, however, that Loomer, an unvaccinated person who has not taken ivermectin, hopes that her diagnosis "raises awareness" of how the vaccine doesn't work and ivermectin does.
Trending on Twitter today because the Left is celebrating that I have tested positive for COVID.
Hopefully my COVID diagnosis raises awareness about how COVID vaccines do not work and how Regeneron, HCQ, Azithromyacin, ZINC, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, NAC, Quercitin Dihydrate, and Ivermectin do work.
Logic!
We wish Laura Loomer all the best in her COVID recovery and that she and whoever it is that is still listening to her someday gain the ability to draw the correct conclusions from the information at hand.
