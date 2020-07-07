And Now We Know Why Stephen Miller Fell In Love With His Wife
Monday night, Rachel Maddow reported on a new book, Separated: Inside an American Tragedy, from MSNBC reporter Jacob Soboroff, who's spent much of the last several years covering the Trump administration's fake border crisis, and the baby jails that came with it, up close and personal. In her report, Maddow revealed a couple pieces of Soboroff's reporting that really shows you what sociopathic fucking monsters have found a soft place to land in the Trump administration.
Consider Katie Miller, who used to work for the Department of Homeland Security, and is now press secretary for Mike Pence. She is also married to Trump white nationalist demon-seed Stephen Miller. If you ever wondered why they are in love, this news bite might tell you something about that.
As reported by Maddow, Katie Miller told Soboroff that she went down to the border to see the babies being ripped away from their mommies, to try to become more "compassionate." This is when she was a spox for DHS. Spoiler, the "compassion" thing did not work on her, and then she married Stephen Miller because he doesn't have a soul either, the end, la la la.
Katie Miller, press secretary for Mike Pence, quoted in Jacob Soboroff's new book, Separated: "DHS sent me to the b… https://t.co/svHKOLBj3N— Maddow Blog (@Maddow Blog)1594090252.0
"'My family and colleagues told me that when I have kids, I will think about the separations differently," she told Soboroff for his new book, "Separated." "I don't think so. DHS sent me to the border to see the separations myself to try to make me more compassionate, but it didn't work." [...]
Maddow read, "Jacob responds: 'It didn't work? I will never forget what I saw. Seriously. Are you a white nationalist?' he asked, exasperated."
Wait for it. Wait for it.
"'No, but I believe if you come to America, you should assimilate," Miller responded, according to the book. "Why do we need to have 'Little Havana?'"
OK, so she's a white nationalist. Also, please tell all the Cuban-American Republicans in Florida about this, we are sure they'd love to hear Katie Miller's thoughts on Little Havana.
Seriously, what a fucking sociopath garbage asshole. What has to be so fundamentally broken in a person's soul that they are so offended by people being born somewhere else, and wanting to bring their culture with them? White racists sure do spend a lot of time bitching about their "heritage" (when they say this they mean back when they were allowed to own slaves), but they are just appalled by the idea of other people being allowed to celebrate their own actual heritage.
Remember all the things we've learned about what a dork-ass white supremacist fucksack Stephen Miller was in high school and college? How he was really mad about bilingual announcements, because there weren't even that many Hispanic kids in his honors classes? How he used to torment Latino kids? How he was so mad his school celebrated "Mexican holidays" so much? How he allegedly ended a friendship, at least partially, because of his friend's "Latino heritage"? How he expressed in the White House that he'd be "happy if not a single refugee foot ever again touched America's soil"? Seriously, dude is vile, and always has been.
And this is the woman who loves him. It all makes sense now! Boy, are we glad these two have chosen to reproduce.
OPEN THREAD, HAPPY THOUGHTS, THESE PEOPLE ARE FUCKING GARBAGE!
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is fully funded by readers like YOU. If you love Wonkette, WE NEED YOUR LOVE GIFTS TO KEEP US GOING.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.