Another Day, Another Sh*tshow. Impeachment Q & A Liveblog, Day Two!
All the senators are being a big Grumpy Gus about how there probably won't be any witnesses for what was already a sham Senate impeachment trial, simply because Republicans have decided protecting a criminal president is more important than the oath they took. What will eventually happen at the vote tomorrow? Won't know until they vote and we can liveblog the traitors in real time! Maybe John Bolton will end up having to go on Rachel Maddow like a common Lev Parnas or something.
We have 19,000,000 hours of liveblogging ahead of us, so let's do day two of questions and answers! We hear Rand Paul is going to try to out the whistleblower again, and he is GRRR ARGH mad at that liberal Deep Stater John Roberts, who refuses to let him.
Oh yeah also Alan Dershowitz is trying to pretend now that he did not argue yesterday that Trump is allowed to do anything he wants, abuse any power he wants, declare himself king, as long as he believes he is doing it in the national interest. So the sad decline of Dershowitz continues, and we all get to watch.
12:57: Claire McCaskill just referred to Alan Dershowitz as "THAT jerk! Mister Underwear!" on MSNBC, and we are here for it.
1:09: And we're off! The chaplain prays for the senators to remember that God gave them a brain, and asked that God help them discern the noise from what is really important. Yet again, we read the prayer as a subtweet of the Republicans.
We begin with a question from Patty Murray, for the House managers to please explain more why the House's subpoenas were totally valid and Trump's lawyers are full of buckets of shit.
1:14: OH HERE WE GO, RAND PAUL HAS A QUESTION.
1:15: And John Roberts says fuck off and will not read the question. Question from Tammy Baldwin!
BALDWIN: Hey remember yesterday when Trump's lawyers couldn't give an actual date Trump ordered the aid hold when Mittens asked? Yeah, so what witnesses could answer that question?
1:18: Jason Crow like "Oh here are some names!" And they are John Bolton and subpoenas for the State Department and all kinda other things.
He also has these reminders that the Trump team is lying when they say Ukraine didn't know about the aid hold:
1:20: Pat Toomey and some other Republican idiots with a question for the Trump lawyers. We should totally care that we are denying (a minority of Americans plus Russia) their right to vote for Donald Trump again, even though he is a criminal, RIGHT? That is just democracy!
(That is their question.)
Jay Sekulow says it definitely is bad to deny a minority of deplorables their right to "elect" a criminal.
1:25: Next question from a Democratic senator, did not hear which, but it is about Mr. Underwear's specious argument that presidents can do anything no matter how corrupt if they think it will help them get re-elected. This is basically a tee-up for Adam Schiff to give an impassioned speech about HOLYSHITOMG.
1:28: Schiff says we're worse off than we were during Watergate, because now Trump's version of "it's not illegal if the president does it" is actually likely to succeed as an argument.
It's helpful to look at this from 30,000 feet and realize that one major difference between then and now is that the GOP, which is little more than a white supremacist crime organization at this point, is not nationally viable as a party if the people ALL get to vote. In other words, soliciting foreign interference is one of their few plays to keep power.
Anyway, Senators Cramer and Young want to know why Adam Schiff keeps saying Trump would totally stop acting so fucking guilty and offer witnesses if he wasn't so fucking guilty. Trump's nerd monotone lawyer Philbin taking this one, and MSNBC blessedly goes to commercial, because fuck that guy.
1:35: Question from Doug Jones and it is some real dicking around about making sure the House subpoenas were valid, even though Zoe Lofgren spoke eloquently on that matter a few minutes ago.
1:41: Schiff gives another eloquent presentation on the bad faith arguments of Trump lawyers, but we've been through all that.
Question from Ted Cruz, Mark Hawley and Lindsey Graham about HUNTER BIDENEEEEENENEN!11!1!1!! because of how that's relevant. Apparently they think Joe Biden and Hunter Biden can't keep their stories straight about who even knows what.
Pam Bondi says ... well she's SAYING some THINGS in a CONSPIRATORIAL TONE, but not actually SAYING ANYTHING? Anyway, Hunter Biden went to MONACO, did you HEAR THAT? And as SOON as PAM BONDI checks her NOTES she will say some MORE THINGS?
Here is Pam Bondi yesterday. It was amazing, in a joke way. (Our platform will obviously eat the tweet video below at some point, so here is the link.)
1:46: Val Demings is like, OK, I will tell you what I know about a conversation between a father and his son, Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, which you are asking about for some reason, and the answer is that I don't know and why the fuck would I, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley and Lindsey Graham, you MORONS?
You fuckers can say "Biden" all you want, and all you're doing is the work of Trump and Russia to help him cheat in the 2020 election.
1:48: Demings PISSED. Maybe we should call people as witnesses who actually know about THE REASON WE ARE HERE, which is not JOE AND HUNTER BIDEN. Like for instance John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney!
1:49: Question from Jacky Rosen of Nevada about what kind of terrible precedent Trump's election-stealing crimes set for future presidents, assuming we ever have any.
1:55: Jason Crow fields that one, talking about his military service, talking about how if America's word means nothing, then we've lost so much as a nation, plays video of Trump literally on live TV soliciting foreign interference in elections, and concludes by saying JOHN BOLTON.
Next question from some Republican idiots mad that Democrats keep citing Jonathan Turley, because didn't Republicans call that guy as a witness until he was no longer useful because he wouldn't say that abuse of power is awesome like Mr. Underwear says abuse of power is awesome? Trump's lawyer nerd dipshit will now talk about how abuse of power is very legal and very cool.
2:01: Sherrod Brown would like to know why Trump's lawyers think it's awesome for president's to solicit foreign reach-arounds, or get them freely and refuse to report them to the FBI, when Trump's own FBI director Chris Wray says that is a sin and a crime. Also what signal does it send to other countries if the Senate fails to remove Trump for these sin crimes.
Hakeem Jeffries takes this one.
2:03: Jeffries responds to the Trump lawyer who literally said information that "happens to come from overseas" is fine by saying NO, it's WRONG. Just like actions that "happen to end a person's life" tend to be called MURDERS, when they are committed by other people.
"It is WRONG, it is LAWLESS, and it SHOULD lead to the removal of President Donald Trump."
Question from the baby-faced senator from Gilead, Josh Hawley. We missed it because we were rewatching this video of Pam Bondi doing BOMBSHELL.
Whatever the fuck Hawley just asked, Trump's dorknerd says NO QUID PRO QUO!
Know who says there was one? Gordon Sondland and literally every other impeachment witness, yes, but also John Bolton.
Trump nerdface also says again that Ukraine didn't know about the aid hold, because what good is a lie if you can't tell it 50 times every hour?
2:10: Trump idiot says all quid pro quos are good, because that's just foreign policy. For instance, if we were having a LITERAL ACTUAL FOREIGN INVASION on the southern border (impressive that he managed to get racism lies in there), Trump could say "we are not going to help you if you don't do something about LITERAL ACTUAL FOREIGN INVASION." Likewise, it is totally fine for Trump to ask Ukraine to do something that's as vital to the national American interest as finding out if Hunter Biden went on a fishing trip with a Ukrainian.
These fucking idiots.
Some question from Maria Cantwell, we missed it, but Val Demings is referencing Gordon Sondland saying "everyone was in the loop" on the crime scheme, and now she's just listing off the names of people and documents we should subpoena, like John Bolton and State Department emails.
2:14: Val Demings is so pissed today, and it is glorious.
2:16: By the way, bookmark this from Connie Schultz, who has been in the room quite a lot and gets to sit in the family section because she is married to Sherrod Brown. She is spilling the dirts on what Mitch McConnell is really hiding from the American people by not letting us see the senators' actual behavior.
John Thune asks something #idiot and Trump's lawyer is responding with some #idiot whine about impeaching a president during in an election year, calling it the "most massive election interference we've ever witnessed," fuck off, TRUMP'S CRIMES ARE LITERALLY HIM TRYING TO STEAL AN(OTHER) ELECTION.
2:19: Whiny ass Pat Cipollone whining like a common Jay Sekulow about WAAAAAAH if [Trump's white supremacist deplorables] are even allowed to have their votes counted, WAAAAAAAH.
Reminder: Pat Cipollone is the White House counsel, and is thus supposed to be representing the presidency.
Anyway, one of the senators from Rhode Island wants to know who the fuck is paying for Rudy Giuliani's international sexcapades, since he's technically working for "free." Adam Schiff says short answer is he doesn't know, but we have a couple pro-Russia Ukrainian oligarchs in mind that we think might have some information on that, whether or not they are the ones actually paying him.
2:24: Schiff says we dunno who is paying for Rudy Giuliani, but the American people are definitely paying the price, because clearly the American president is "open for business" and now all the world knows it.
Jay Sekulow QUEENS THE FUCK OUT and says "Trump no open 4 business JOE BIDEN OPEN 4 BUSINESS1!11!1!1!!!!!!!!1"
2:31: Some weirdo question from Lankford and others about when the aid was released (because Trump got caught) followed by lies from Trump's weird dick lawyer Philbin about how this DID NOT EITHER damage our relationship with Ukraine or our national security.
By the way, Wonkette would like to urge you to PLEASE NOT CREATE A DRINKING GAME where you drink every time Philbin lies and says Ukraine did not know about the aid hold, because you will DIE OF DRINKING if you do that.
Anyway, question from Mazie Hirono. She'd like the House managers to explain yet again why Trump's bribe for personal benefits was factcheck #different from previous aid holds done for real non-crime reasons.
Schiff will do this one, but first he'd like to point out that TODAY, the Justice Department is in court and was asked if Congress can't come to court to enforce subpoenas, then what remedy is there, and the Justice Department's response was literally IMPEACHMENT. Schiff says, "You can't make this up! What more evidence do we need" of their bad faith efforts do do coverups for a criminal president?
And now Schiff will answer the question from Hirono.
2:40: Bozeman with a bad-faith question about how the House managers keep saying we can't decide this at the ballot box, because Trump is literally impeached for trying to steal this very upcoming election. Trump lawyer idiot says the voters SHOULD decide, which would be so great if we could trust that it would be a free and fair election, WHICH IS THE FUCKING POINT.
2:42: Cipollone whines that the House is trying to "turn" the Senate into an investigative body, as if the Senate is not already that.
Schiff will now explain that Trump is literally still trying to steal the election, trying to cheat, and that he threatens the INTEGRITY of the election. This is not complicated, fuck.
2:46: Tim Kaine would like to know if the Senate acquits on Article II, what would stop Trump from refusing to cooperate with Congress on literally everything. Schiff says no shit, that's what we've been saying.
2:54: You guys, Pat Cipollone, the WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL, is bitching and moaning about lack of due process because Adam Schiff only wants to call relevant witnesses, AKA the ones that have something to do with this impeachment scandal, and they don't even want the irrelevant ones AKA the Russian propaganda the Trump White House is throwing up to distract everyone.
UNFAIR!
It is sad that Pat Cipollone, who was once considered a respected lawyer, has chosen to do this to his career. We'd feel sorry for him if not for fuck off.
2:57: Ron Wyden references Mike Pompeo's CIA confirmation hearings, where Pompeo said it's improper and illegal for the intel community target Americans, so how is what Trump did any better, trying to get foreign countries to do it? Schiff says duh, clearly, it is not.
2:59: Don't like what I am saying on abuse of power? Don't want to listen to Alan Dershowitz before he morphed into Mr. Underwear and lost his goddamned mind? Here is a quote from Bill Barr! You like him! He does coverups for Trump with you!
3:02: Dumbfuck Mike Braun of Indiana asks why the House managers are so mean and say Trump doesn't give a shit about anybody but himself and his own interests (true) and say Trump is literally against America (true), and do Trump's dipshits want to respond to that?
One of Trump's queenier yap-yaps (not Sekulow, the other one) responds by saying there is POLL showing Trump has ALL-TIME RECORD APPROVAL.
What? Like 46 percent?
Is it Rasmussen?
Fuck off.
3:08: The yap-yap reads off a list of Trump's supposed ACHOMLISHMENTS, and says if Trump is doing all this only for his personal gain, then let us be ONE NATION UNDER TRUMP FOREVERRRRRRR.
Question from some Democrats about how to keep future presidents accountable if Trump gets away with this. Nadler will answer.
Wanna see something funny? It is the Stupidest Man on the Internet bellyaching about how John Roberts is "playing politics" by refusing to let Rand Paul try to out the whistleblower.
3:12: Nadler says some words about Trump literally acting like a dictator, and then goes back to Susan Collins's question yesterday about "mixed motives," noting that that is (legal term) BULLSHIT, because you can't accept a damn bribe to vote for a bill and then say "Oh i liked the bill anyway, it was good!" That is not how American law works.
Question from dumb Georgia Senator Perdue and some others, and it is Trump lawyers, please tell us why the House investigation was very bad and should feel bad, and is Adam Schiff a fruit from a poisonous tree.
This joke is not getting funnier, you guys.
3:19: Tammy Duckworth has a question, and SO DOES WONKETTE.
Duckworth wants to know if Trump was so worried about "corruption" or "burden-sharing," is there LITERALLY ANY FUCKING EVIDENCE that his Ukraine aid hold was about that? No? OK, we will just continue to file this under "crime."
3:25: Jason Crow just did a big response that ended with SUBPOENA JOHN BOLTON. We missed it, we are not as perky as we were yesterday.
Anyway, question from Susan Collins and some others: are there legitimate circumstances where a president should ask a foreign country to target an American citizen who is not even under investigation by our own Justice Department?
Schiff goes first and he is like fuuuuuuuuuuuck no, but let's be serious about this question, because Republicans asked it and for once it is a real question!
3:27: Schiff notes that there ARE legitimate ways to handle thorny things like this, but reminds us that when Trump got caught, Bill Barr's Justice Department was like HOOOOOOLY SHIT, WE ARE NOT INVOLVED IN THIS DRUG DEAL.
After Schiff is done, one of the Trump lawyers will argue that Russia-style political vendetta investigations are awesome, LOCK HER UP! LOCK HER UP! LOCK HER UP! Because of how they are just really good Americans, obviously.
Oh just kidding, Trump's unfuckable Philbin nerd will now argue that Trump didn't even ask Zelenskyy for investigations. Seriously, you guys, NO DRINKING GAMES where you drink every time Philbin lies. You will not even have a liver by the end of the day.
3:31: Schumer with a question for everyone. Yesterday, he asked about Trump's BS "absolute immunity" and asked if Trump ever has cooperated one time with a witness or a document in the impeachment inquiry, since Trump's dipshits didn't answer the question. Try again, losers!
3:33: Philbin says he explained clearly yesterday that the House's subpoenas were fake and Congress is not Trump's real dad and they made up a doctrine of "absolute immunity" what they pulled right out of their ass, they win, you lose, SUCKER.
3:35: SCHIFF: Look at these fucking clowns. Why did they make up this doctrine of "absolute immunity," which every court has now laughed at? Oh yeah, because Trump is guilty as hell.
3:37: SCHIFF: Hey you got questions about Trump's "mixed motives"? ASK JOHN BOLTON. ASK MICK MULVANEY.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is fully funded by readers like YOU. If you love Wonkette, SUPPORT WONKETTE FINANCIALLY.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.