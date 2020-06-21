Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group Kicked Off AmazonSmile, Will Have To Find New Way To Fund Bigotry
If you were not previously aware, Amazon has a program called AmazonSmile wherein you can choose to donate a part of the proceeds of anything you buy to a charity of your choice. Which is nice! You know, for an otherwise kind-of-evil company. Up until recently, one of the charities you could choose to donate to was the Family Research Council, the anti-LGBTQ hate group led by Tony Perkins. The Family Research Council would then use that money towards their efforts in preventing LGBTQ people from having rights.
That was less nice.
You may remember remember the Family Research Council from such hits as: Tony Perkins giving Trump a "mullligan" on his affair with Stormy Daniels, that time famed child molester Josh Duggar was the executive director of FRC Action, the time he weirdly blamed gay soldiers for an army guy sending sexy sexts to another army guy's wife, the time he claimed schoolchildren needed to be force fed the Bible so they don't grow up to join ISIS, the many times he blamed hurricanes and other natural disasters on gay people existing and abortion and maybe Katie Perry too (and also the time his own house got flooded) and the many, many times he claimed that legalizing same-sex marriage would mean the death of all of us. That ... appears to not have happened.
Anyway, you can't donate to them through AmazonSmile anymore, on account of the fact that Amazon recently learned (we guess?) that they are a Southern Poverty Law Center designated hate group. Yay!
Amazon has banned another conservative nonprofit from its AmazonSmile program, which allows customers to choose a charity to receive proceeds from their purchases.
The tech giant's decision to ban the Family Research Council was reportedly based on recommendations from the Southern Poverty Law Center, the program's gatekeeper, which frequently labels conservative and Christian organizations as "hate groups."
"While Amazon customers can use the AmazonSmile program to donate a portion of each purchase to left-leaning organizations like Planned Parenthood, the Freedom From Religion Foundation, and the Center for American Progress (and to be fair, to many right-leaning organizations, too), Amazon has decided to single out a few well-known conservative organizations like FRC and ADF from receiving part of the tens of millions of dollars the program raises each year from customers," Kay Coles James, president of The Heritage Foundation, wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Times.
The Scottsdale, Arizona-based Christian legal firm Alliance Defending Freedom was banned in 2018 after SPLC labeled it as a hate group due to its biblical views on sexuality.
Oh, it's "biblical views on sexuality?" Well then, I guess that explains the whole Josh Duggar thing, because weren't all of those Bible dudes really big on child brides?
These groups are free to raise money on their own, just as they did before Amazon even existed. Homophobes around the country are perfectly able to send them checks, through the mail. However, no one is required to help them do so. That's how things work! You can do whatever you want, so long as it's legal, but you can't make anyone or any company help you, unless you are a protected class and they're discriminating against you. Sorry!
Of course, the Family Research Council has never been particularly big on understanding the First Amendment, else they probably wouldn't be going around demanding their right to force Christianity on all of the public school children across the land.
Anyway! This is now your open thread! Enjoy! And, you know, if you are shopping at Amazon, please do so by clicking this link. Like, for reasons.
