Area Cat Notices Today's News Is A LOT, Reminds You To Breathe
Right around when we were deciding whether our next story to go up should be Texas trying again to ban abortion forever, or possibly one of the multiple COVID stories we have today, it occurred to us that maybe you might need a break. So here's my cat, Thornton, who on Saturday night appeared to be intent on becoming a sea otter.
Breathe in. Breathe out. Repeat as needed.
Afghanistan and COVID and terrible politicians will still be there and we'll still have to deal with them. For the moment here is a contented kitty who is curled up as if it were winter already, but that's more because, as a liquid, he's obliged to fill the shape of his soft fabric basket bed.
And almost as Jimmy Carter reminded the kid who was tripping on Orange Sunshine, Thornton reminds you:
Just remember you're a living organism on this planet, and you're very safe. The news today is very heavy. Relax, stay inside and listen to some music, Okay? Do you have any Allman Brothers?
Also, he would like you to go get him the Greenies catnip treats, because his human was not nearly generous just now.
