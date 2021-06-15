Arizona GOP State Senator Idiot Gonna LOCK HER UP Merrick Garland For ... Some Reason!
One of the side effects of the clownass, democracy-destroying fraudit in Arizona, which is now spreading across the country, is that we're getting to know state and local GOP officials in ways we never would have, were they not literally trying to destroy American democracy and replace it with an authoritarian white supremacist state. For example, there was Arizona state Senate President Karen Fann. We got to watch that moron on CNN as she huffed at a reporter for suggesting that One America News Network was (oh my stars!) not a real news network. (OAN "reporter" Christina Bobb, the only "journalist" currently allowed inside the Arizona fraudit, is also fundraising on a national scale for the fraudit. Because that's what "reporters" and "journalists" do.)
Let's meet another one. It is Wendy Rogers, and she is a GOP state senator, and she'd like US American Attorney General Merrick Garland to know that she is going to LOCK HIM UP in an Arizona jail if he tries to thwart their plans to make democracy a whites only lunch counter type thing.
You will not touch Arizona ballots or machines unless you want to spend time in an Arizona prison. Maybe you should… https://t.co/TMDUmPcGyf— Wendy Rogers (@Wendy Rogers)1623445014.0
Good heavens, what did Merrick Garland do! (No really, what did he do? Because he doesn't seem like he's been doing much since he's been there, we are just saying.)
Well, as Media Matters explains, the other day, AG Garland said he's about to "double the division's enforcement staff for protecting the right to vote." He said, in so many words, that all these Republicans across the country trying to use Donald Trump's humiliating defeat to destroy democracy are full of shit. Of course, his actual words were much more professional than that:
"Some jurisdictions, based on disinformation, have utilized abnormal post-election audit methodologies that may put the integrity of the voting process at risk and may undermine public confidence in our democracy," he said.
"The Justice Department will do everything in its power to prevent election fraud and to vigorously prosecute it," Garland added. "But many of the justifications proffered in support of these post-election audits and restrictions on voting have relied on assertions of material vote fraud in the 2020 election that have been refuted by law enforcement and intelligence agencies...many of the changes are not even calibrated to address the kinds of voter fraud that are alleged as justification."
In the same remarks, which are included in the video embedded in Rogers's GRRR ARGH BIG TOUGH tweet, Garland said the DOJ would "apply the same scrutiny to post-election audits, to ensure they abide by federal statutory requirements to protect election records and avoid the intimidation of voters."
That was the big declaration that made Wendy Rogers lose her shit. Just the attorney general saying these brainwashed goats are risking our voting system and putting democracy in danger by putting their grubby little meat paws all over actual ballots, based on easily debunked disinformation about "fraud" that didn't happen. What's so offensive about that? It's the absolute truth.
As Media Matters notes, Rogers is a "self-proclaimed member of the militia group the Oath Keepers." (Yeah, the same Oath Keepers who keep getting indicted as alleged January 6 terrorists.) We also met Rogers recently in a post about Chemtrail Kelli Ward, the actual head of the Arizona GOP, who herself was threatening to arrest the 80-percent-Republican Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for failing to take her fraudit seriously. In that post, Rogers was ooh-ing and aah-ing over the very legitimate science process of checking ballot paper for traces of bamboo from China. She's not an intelligent life form.
Media Matters also shares Steve Bannon saying BIG TOUGH GUY words about Rogers's tweet and Garland's announcement the next day. He calls Rogers a "great little tough Air Force pilot," and suggests to Garland that "why don't you book the 3:10 to Yuma right now" because "there's no possibilities, brother, that you're going to stop this." (By "this," he meant America's white supremacist minority's attempt to overthrow American democracy in service of a mad, brainless king.) He said "Merrick Garland, you little wimp" and "they got a jail cell for you."
You can watch that video if you want, if you for some reason want to know what it's like to get hit in the face with ball sweat that smells like hamburger grease through your computer screen. That's the closest analogy we can think of to watching Steve Bannon say words with his mouth.
We sure do hope Attorney General Garland is up to the job of dealing with these people and holding them accountable for any crimes they commit. America's kinda hanging in the balance here.
