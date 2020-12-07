Armed Trump Idiots Terrorize Michigan Secretary Of State At Her Home
Saturday night, as Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was getting ready to sit down and watch How The Grinch Stole Christmas with her four-year-old son, she became aware of a menacing presence in her neighborhood. Was it an angry green monster who had come to steal all their Christmas presents and food? It was not! It was something far less kid-friendly than that.
It was a group of angry armed Trump supporters who had come to scream obscenities and threats at her, in hopes that doing so would convince her to give Michigan's electoral votes to Donald Trump, instead of to Joe Biden, who won the state by around 154,000 votes.
In a video posted to Facebook, one of the protesters, Genevieve Peters, livestreamed part of the attempted coup.
Peters explained their mission with confidence:
There are about 30 or 40 of us, we are letting her know that we're not taking this bullshit election, we are not standing down, we are not giving up. You are not going to take this election from a man that has earned it completely 100% by a freaking landslide. Let me tell you: This ain't over.
Except it definitely is! It is very much over, and Trump did not win in a landslide anywhere but in the imaginations of people like Genevieve Peters. And they can think Trump "earned it" all day, but he didn't earn enough votes and that is why he is not going to be president anymore.
As with other states, the Trump people want the government of Michigan to overrule the will of the people and award their electoral votes to Trump, which is just not going to happen.
Benson released a statement about the incident on Sunday night:
As my four-year-old son and I were finishing up decorating the house for Christmas on Saturday night, and he was about to sit down to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas, dozens of armed individuals stood outside my home shouting obscenities and chanting into bullhorns in the dark of night. [...]
The actions of these latest protestors are an extension of the noise and clouded efforts to spread false information about the security and accuracy of our elections that we've all endured in the month since the polls closed on November 3. Through blatantly false press releases, purely political legislative hearings, bogus legal claims and so called 'affidavits' that fail to allege any clear or cogent evidence of wrongdoing, those unhappy with the results of this election have perpetuated an unprecedented, dangerous, egregious campaign to erode the public's confidence in the results of one of the most secure, accessible and transparent elections in our state's history.
The demands made outside my home were unambiguous, loud and threatening. They targeted me in my role as Michigan's Chief Election Officer. But the threats of those gathered weren't actually aimed at me – or any other elected officials in this state. They were aimed at the voters.
Through threats of violence, intimidation, and bullying, the armed people outside my home and their political allies seek to undermine and silence the will and voices of every voter in this state, no matter who they voted for. Their goal is to overturn and upend the results of an election that are clear and unequivocal, and that 5.5 million Michigan citizens participated in.
But their efforts won't carry the day. Because our democracy is strong. The will of the people is clear. And I will stand up every day in my job for all voters, even the votes of the protestors who banded together outside my home.
Imagine having to deal with this shit, especially after a plan to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was recently thwarted.
I can't stop wondering how they thought this was going to go. Like did they think Jocelyn Benson was going to look out her window, see those 30 or 40 crazed armed Trump supporters and go, "Wow, never mind the actual votes! I guess Trump really did win in a landslide!" Are they planning to kill people if they don't get their way? Or do they think if they just claim over and over again, with zero evidence whatsoever, that Trump "won in a landslide," that they can will an election win into existence?
It's not actually that surprising that these people think they can use AK-47s and "The Secret" to secure another term for Donald Trump. Trump himself is certainly proof that if you say things confidently enough and often enough, a decent percentage of people will often just go along with you. But if that percentage is not a majority, you're still gonna lose the election.
Wonkette is fully funded by readers like you! If you love Wonkette, FUND WONKETTE!
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse