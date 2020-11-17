Aryan Mountain Steed Madison Cawthorn Has Thoughts On Jews. Oy Vey.
By now, you are familiar with Madison Cawthorn, the 25-year-old fresh-faced muscle garbage who has been elected to serve as the GOP congressman for North Carolina's 11th District, which is Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows's old seat. He is a very handsome man, if you are into the Hitler Youth type. He set off some alarm bells when an Instagram post from 2014 surfaced where Cawthorn was visiting the Eagle's Nest, the summer retreat of Adolf Hitler, whom he referred to as the Führer, saying the site was on his "bucket list." To be fair, he did also refer to Hitler as a "supreme evil," which is good, except for how Cawthorn's actual beliefs remind us more of "Hitler" than they do of "Not Hitler."
On that note, let's look at his interview with Jewish Insider, where he talks about how many Jews he's converted to Jesus, because that's a thing Christian supremacists do. You see, he admits he's used his manly Jesus hands to touch even heathen religious texts like the Quran, though he didn't want Jewish Insider to print that at first. Indeed, he has read "just about every single religious work there is," because this guy is such a reader:
Word reader.
Anyway, Madison reads all the fake heathen Bibles because he, as a Christian supremacist, believes he must convince people to abandon their own religions, so that he may convert them to his own religion. He's very "White Man 'Bout To Massacre Some Native American Tribes" in that way.
The biggest reason he read through the Quran, he said, is because he wanted to become a better proselytizer if he was "ever was presented with the opportunity to speak to a practicing Muslim who was kind of thinking like, 'Hey, you know, I've kind of got a feeling in my heart, I'm interested in Christianity.'"
"The thing I found when I was actually reading through the Quran is that Christianity — that is a very easy switch to make to lead a Muslim to Christ," Cawthorn said.
It's like going from Geico to Progressive, apparently.
"They believe Jesus is a real person," he said of Muslims.
Somebody took Intro to Religion 101.
"They believe he was a prophet, though. And so when you're trying to lead an atheist to Christ, or, say, kind of a traditional Jewish person, you kind of have to make people really — you have to sell Jesus a lot, because, one, they don't really believe that, you know — some very devout Jews just think he's kind of a good guy. That's great."
You have to convince them that thousands of years of their own religious faith are wrong and that actually Jesus was the prophesied Messiah. And they have all these arguments for why he wasn't! What's THAT about?
But, you know, the Muslims, they already believe that he was somewhat divine, and so all you have to do is just be like, he wasn't just a good man, he was a god, and now if you can submit to that then you believe in Christ."
Just submit to Madison, and everything will be fine!
He admits he's had a hard time getting Jews to submit. He says he's gotten TONS of culturally Jewish people to submit, but practicing religious Jews?
"I have, unsuccessfully. I have switched a lot of, uh, you know, I guess, culturally Jewish people."
"Switched" them.
"But being a practicing Jew, like, people who are religious about it, they are very difficult. I've had a hard time connecting with them in that way."
Super hard to get those Jews to submit.
Speaking of getting people to submit, here is a video of Madison Cawthorn saying out loud on camera that he's been accused of sexual assault, because he has. (Start at 7:00.)
As Jewish Insider recounts, Cawthorn has talked about this before:
Cawthorn expressed a similar sentiment during a July 2019 sermon at a church in Highlands, North Carolina. "If you have Jewish blood running through your veins today," he told the crowd ...
Nope. Sentences that start "If you have Jewish blood running through your veins" don't end well.
Now, in case you're worried Cawthorn's insane Christian supremacist views and attempts at wrangling Jews into submission might affect how he represents the people of North Carolina's 11th, you should know that your worries are entirely well-founded:
"That is the basis of all of my experience and everything I've learned, everything that I believe in, how I've formed all of my worldview," he said of his religion. "I always think of that question as just so silly."
"The Lord and the Bible and the value systems I've gotten through Judeo-Christian values," he added, "it affects every single decision I make."
Awesome.
"My family is a bunch of true frickin' believers," Cawthorn said. "It's Christians that are, like, fun to be around, too. It's not like guys who are like, 'Oh, that's a sin,' 'Oh, you're awful,' 'Oh, X Y and Z.' It's people who just meet you where you are. If you want to cuss and drink, that's your prerogative. I cuss and drink. I probably shouldn't, but, you know."
He's a fun Christian, y'all! He has perky nipples and he says cusses and drinks White Claw and tries to get Jews to submit to his will and he has been accused of sexual assault!
He probably shouldn't, but you know.
If you want to read the whole interview, knock yourself out. He was really in awe when he got to Washington, he says, because he was standing there on the House floor "where we had the vote to decide to have the Emancipation Proclamation," yep, he's as dumb as he looks, the end.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
GIVE IT WONKETTE. We mean money. Thank you.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.