At 66, This Is Kevin Costner's Partner! Tabs, Wed., Sept. 15, 2021

It sure is sad for Republicans that Joe Biden's vaccine mandate is so popular. (MSNBC)
Twenty-two New Jersey cops died of COVID just in the last week. CORRECTION. NJ Monitor has corrected its article, and it's nationwide police deaths, not New Jersey. — New Jersey Monitor
LAWLESSNESS! WHY WON'T THE SCHOOL DISTRICTS SIT STILL AND LET THEM MURDER THE CHILDREN!
I have filed 9 more lawsuits against the following ISDs for defying Exec. Order 38: La Vega, McGregor, Midway, Waco… https://t.co/iJqBznAksC— Texas Attorney General (@Texas Attorney General)1631638117.0
Poverty declined last year, thanks to government payments. (NBC News)
But should Democrats stand by the increased (and fully refundable! meaning poor people get it too!) child tax credits? Gee, that is a hard one just kidding no it's not. — The New Republic
Unless you are Joe Manchin because fuck that guy.
Sen. Joe Manchin this AM on monthly child tax credit: “Let’s make sure we’re getting it to the right people. There… https://t.co/VYnmt8AQI1— Joseph Zeballos-Roig (@Joseph Zeballos-Roig)1631463805.0
The tax increases Joe Biden wants on the rich are not radical and will not hurt your goddamn family farm, Jesus Christ. — Paul Waldman and Greg Sargent at the Washington Post
Voting rights superlawyer (but not ironically) Marc Elias says Joe Manchin's voting rights "compromise" bill is ... excellent, actually. (Democracy Docket)
The Supreme Court is high on its own supply. — Ian Millhiser at Vox
Pillow Dude Seeks State Attorney General For Hot SCOTUS Action. Gross, Liz at ATL!
The man at the kids' baseball game was fighting with another guy, and then went and got his rifle, and all the kids and parents ran to the surrounding neighborhood, with the big boys lifting the little kids over the fence and the neighbors letting them in, and ... it's a "gray area" whether there was a crime or not, but they're "investigating" :) (KTVL)
"Resiliency hubs"! Like this Baltimore Black megachurch's city- and state-funded solar panels and batteries, so the community will have a place to NOT DIE during the next hurricanado! I LIKE IT. — Grist
"This is a series about jerks, blowhards, racists, creeps, narcs, petty tyrants, tenured incompetents, passive–aggressive underminers, Taylorist fussbudgets, Pinkertonish snoops, pious liberal union-killers, and sneering capitalist dickheads, which is to say it is a series about bosses." That's gonna be a click from
dawg Mother Jones.
