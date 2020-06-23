At Least 7 US Congressmen Dated Minors In High School! Tabs, Tues., June 23, 2020
Seems like almost everyone in the White House is voting by mail, but that shouldn't make you believe it's crooked. (Washington Post)
Phoenix, Arizona, Mayor Kate Gallego won't enforce local face mask requirements at Donald Trump's coronachella rally Tuesday. Sensible people are begging the president to postpone his public ego stroking, as Arizona's COVID-19 cases are rapidly increasing. (Tucson Weekly)
During a briefing on the importance of a free press, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus muted a reporter's phone line when he asked about John Bolton's book. I'm not making this up. (Politico)
Billionaire Bill Ackman of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management is hiring minority-owned investment banks to help manage an upcoming $4 billion deal. We're not complaining. (Forbes)
Blackrock CEO Larry Fink has vowed to increase the company's Black workforce by 30 percent by 2024. He also plans on doubling the portion of Black employees in senior leadership positions. We've heard companies make lofty inclusion goals, but something seems different this time. It feels like they might follow through. (The Daily Beast)
Filmmaker Joel Schumacher died Monday at 80. He directed St. Elmo's Fire, The Lost Boys, Flatliners, and white male rage treatise Falling Down. But you probably gave him shit for almost 25 years because he made the awful Batman and Robin. You forgave George Clooney! His first Batman film, Batman Forever, is also terrible, but the U2 song from the soundtrack, “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me" was my summer 1995 jam. (Variety)
U2 Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me www.youtube.com
Jimmy Kimmel is on extended vacation after an old blackface sketch of his turned up (in fairness, it's not just his face). He also reportedly said the n-word at some point in the 1990s. Racially conscious conservatives think he should lose his talk show because he believes poor people should have health care. (Decider)
Blackface was more prevalent and recent than you might think. Tina Fey and NBC are pulling blackface-centric episodes of 30 Rock from streaming and syndication. This is a "(wo)man in the mirror" moment for Fey as she used to push back against accusations of racially insensitive content. (New York Post)
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Monday that the police will return to the abandoned East Precinct building in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest area (or CHOP) “peacefully and in the near future." (Seattle Times)
New York City has entered Phase Two of its reopening, but although companies are permitted to have employees return to their physical offices, most aren't just yet. That includes the New York Times. Most of its staff won't work on site until at least 2021. “Normal" remains far away. (The New York Times)
Greenville, South Carolina, will require that customers and employees wear masks or face coverings in grocery stores and pharmacies. The emergency measure, which the City Council approved Monday night, goes into effect Tuesday and could last as long as 60 days or 280 COVID-19 years. (The Greenville News)
Garrett Rolfe, the former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, was involved in an earlier on-the-job shooting. He's probably not very good at this. (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
George Floyd's savage killing shocked and saddened us all, but will it lead to real change in policing? Wesley Lowery walks us through what's next. (Newsweek)
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad free and entirely supported entirely by reader donations. Please click the clickie, if you are able!
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He's on the board of the Portland Playhouse theater and writes for the immersive theater Cafe Nordo in Seattle. Tickets are on sale now for his latest Nordo collaboration, "Curiouser and Curiouser," an adaptation of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking Glass." It promises to feel like an actual evening with SER (for good or for ill).