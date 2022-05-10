LIVE: The Biggest Threats In The Whole World!

avril haines defense intellignence agency dia russia russia ukraine scott berrier senate armed services committee ukraine video worldwide threats hearing youtube avril haines worldwide threats hearing

foreign policy
Evan Hurst
May 10, 2022 09:56 AM
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Defense Intelligence Agency chief Scott Berrier are testifying in the Senate Armed Services Committee this morning on worldwide threats. These are always interesting, and we imagine especially so with Russia's evil war in Ukraine ongoing.

It started a few minutes ago, but you can join it in progress right here:

www.youtube.com

