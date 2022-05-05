joe biden cinco de mayo jill biden video youtube mexico beatriz gutierrez mueller de lopez biden cinco de mayo reception

Look, Nice Thing! The Bidens Are Having A Cinco de Mayo Reception!

Evan Hurst
May 05, 2022 04:10 PM
Look, Nice Thing! The Bidens Are Having A Cinco de Mayo Reception!
Oh no, Joe Biden, please do not get White Girl Wasted and order "Buy One, Get Five Free" margarita specials! That is some tacky American shit and you know it, and besides that's not even what Cinco de Mayo is about!

Anyway, the White House says the Bidens are having a reception for Cinco de Mayo with Mrs. Beatriz Gutiérrez Mueller de López Obrador, the first lady of Mexico, and that's a nice change from how the last president treated Mexico.

And because this week is utterly devoid of nice things, you may watch this livestream, which is nice. You can even make it your OPEN THREAD, which is also nice!


