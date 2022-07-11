Look, It's Biden And Harris Talking About The Gun Safety Bill That Actually Happened!
We actually got a gun bill! It's called the Safer Communities Act and Wonkette has written about it here. It's modest, but it's not terrible!
Today, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are doing that thing where they talk in the Rose Garden. And you are doing that thing where you watch Biden and Harris talk in the Rose Garden.
Great, everyone has their assignments, the end.
