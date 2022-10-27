WonkTVOctober 27, 2022 03:25 PM
What Kinda Infrastructure Week Stuff Is President Jibber-Jabber Bleeber-Blabberin' About Today?
We don't know!
Here's what the White House says about Biden's talk today:
President Biden delivers remarks on Micron’s plan to invest in CHIPS manufacturing in upstate New York, which will create good-paying jobs and help ensure the future is made in America.
Syracuse, NY
Nope, still nothin'. Why don't you watch it and do a book report about it, in the comments?
