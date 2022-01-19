Let's See What President Biden Has To Say For Himself!
The president is doing a news conference this afternoon, and we are going to ... liveblog it, we guess? Yeah why not. We "love" you, after all.
We got a feeling it's gonna be kind of lit, since journalists are kind of obsessed with throwing both-sides crap at Joe Biden just to prove to each other that they are fair and balanced after four years of Donald Trump.
Also there's that whole thing about how his agenda is kind of stalled, because of these two absolutely worthless shitheel moron Democratic senators whose names we currently forget.
Let's watch together.
4:02: Oh hey, look at President Mister On-Timey!
He is bragging about vaccinating people and giving them jobs and taking kids out of poverty and creating small businesses and people making more money.
TYRANT COMMIE.
4:04: Biden says we're removing lead pipes, which is very unfair to anti-vaxxers and Fox News hosts probably, who could theoretically at some point decide "licking lead pipes" is the next thing they should try once they get bored of "horse paste" and "pee."
4:06: Biden says should we have done more testing before? Sure! But we're doing more now! Go to this website and put your name in and say "I'd like a lot of tests" and they'll say "no you can't have a lot but you can have four."
(That website link is actually to a Wonkette post where we talk about the website where you can get four Covid tests. Do not go to the Wonkette post and put your name in the comments and think you're getting a Covid test care package. You are getting nothing.)
4:10: Now Biden is talking about his appointees to the Fed's board of governors and stuff. Hey remember when we watched presidential news conferences to see if the president was going to tell people to eat bleach or if he would personally stare directly into the sun?
Fun times.
