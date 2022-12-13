biden respect for marriage act signing ceremonydrag queen story hourgay marriagehunter bidenjoe bidenrespect for marriage actvideoyoutube

Drag Queens Reading To Hunter Biden On White House Lawn! Just Kidding, Biden's Signing The Gay Marriage Bill

WonkTV
Evan Hurst
December 13, 2022 03:22 PM
Drag Queens Reading To Hunter Biden On White House Lawn! Just Kidding, Biden's Signing The Gay Marriage Bill
Giphy

Haha, made you look, loser Republicans. There probably won't be any Drag Queen Story Hours during this afternoon's signing ceremony for the Respect For Marriage Act.

OR WILL THERE?

Probably not.

OR WILL THERE?

Probably not.

OR WILL THERE?

Probably not.

OR WILL THERE?

youtu.be


Probably not.

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!

And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!

Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)


Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Evan Hurst

Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.

Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc