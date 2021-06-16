Biden Sorry For Being Pissy To Kaitlan Collins, Not Sorry For Making Peter Doocy Look Like Idiot (Again)
At the end of President Joe Biden's press conference after his meeting with the whiny Russian, there was a testy moment!
All day, some journalists have been dead-set on misinterpreting Biden's stated intentions — to give Vladimir Putin a chance to see if he'll act in good faith — as Biden saying he's actually confident that's going to happen. At no point did he say anything like that. He wasn't born falling off a turnip truck into his first rodeo yesterday.
As Biden was leaving, jacket in hand (it was hot), CNN's Kaitlan Collins shouted out a question: "Why are you so confident he'll change his behavior, Mr. President?" It was a dumb and bad question from somebody who's usually a pretty darn good reporter. And Biden was not happy about it, because he never said any words like that.
So he got PISSY.
"What the hell? ... when did I say I was confident? ... if you don't understand that, you're in the wrong business"… https://t.co/7ic1btE7jJ— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1623866472.0
BIDEN: I'm not confident he'll change his behavior, what the hell? What do you do all the time? When did I say I was confident? What I said was, let's get it straight. I said what will change the behavior is if the rest of the world reacts to them and it diminishes their standing in the world. I'm not confident of anything. I'm just stating the facts.
WHAT THE HELL, KAITLAN COLLINS, WHAT THE HELL?
Collins asked how, based on how Putin downplayed human rights abuses and wouldn't even say Alexei Navalny's name, Biden could say it was a constructive meeting. Biden said, "If you don't understand that, you're in the wrong business." MEOW, JOE.
Please note, though, that President Biden did not call Kaitlan Collins an enemy of the people or tell his crowd to harass her. He also didn't order the Justice Department to spy on her phone records. (THAT WE KNOW OF.)
Nonetheless, he is sorry for saying that and being such a "wiseguy." On his way to Air Force One, the president said, "I owe my last questioner an apology. I shouldn't have been such a wiseguy." And Kaitlan Collins went on TV and said his apology was "completely unnecessary." She said he didn't have to do that, but she appreciates that he did, and right there in front of all the reporters.
Kaitlan Collins says Biden apologizing for the way he handled her question is "completely unnecessary" https://t.co/StQ8LZLz3z— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1623868938.0
She wasn't mad. It was just President-Journalist Fight Club. It happens.
So that's nice! Apologies are good!
During the press conference, just before the Kaitlan Collins foofaraw, Fox News's Peter Doocy stood up and opened the chinless slit in his face and asked a dumbass question about CHINA and THE REAL ORIGIN OF COVID. This was a press conference about Biden's meeting with Putin, which everybody else in the room and everybody else in the world knew, but details like that will never stop Peter Doocy from being a hack. This is the chicken Peter Doocy has decided to dedicate his life to fucking.
Doocy, who thought he was being cute, referred to Chinese President Xi as Biden's "old friend." Biden calmly explained that they are not "old friends," and then proceeded to school Doocy on how life and diplomacy with China work. It wasn't hilarious fireworks like it is when Jen Psaki dismantles Doocy and steals his lunch money. It was just Doocy making himself look like an idiot again, and getting an adult answer from an adult. (You can see the video above in the tweet thread above with the Kaitlan Collins thing.)
Joe Biden did not say he was sorry for what happened when Peter Doocy dickstomped himself again. Whatcha gonna do? That's just what Peter Doocy does.
We're going to end this post with a bonus video from Putin's press conference, which happened before Biden's presser, because it is just very awesome. ABC News reporter Rachel Scott set up her question by noting that all Putin's political enemies are either dead or imprisoned, and that Putin has banned Alexei Navalny's supporters from running for office. And then, to Putin's face, she asked, "So my question, Mr. President: WHAT ARE YOU SO AFRAID OF?"
ABC’s Reporter Rachel Scott @rachelvscott to #Russia’s Putin: “The list of your political opponents who are dead, i… https://t.co/e4SRVpyclb— Joyce Karam (@Joyce Karam)1623861343.0
That's right, that was her question! And it was badass.
OPEN THREAD.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter.
Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.