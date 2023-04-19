bidenbiden speech livebud lightdrag queenshunter bidenjoe bidenvideoyoutubebiden speech live april 19 2023

LIVE: Great, Joe Biden Talks Every Day Now We Guess

WonkTV
Evan Hurst
April 19, 2023 02:38 PM
Joe Biden, wearing sunglasses, in his 1967 Corvette convertible
Photo: Adam Schultz/Biden for President. Creative Commons license 2.0

Yesterday's speech? Helping people or something.

Today's speech? Something about how Joe Biden's economic vision is better than dumb idiot MAGA House Republicans' economic vision. He's in Maryland somewhere.

Tomorrow? Probably some kind of Drag Queen Hunter Biden Hour with Bud Light refreshments.

WHITE HOUSE SUGGESTION: You should do some kind of Drag Queen Hunter Biden Hour with Bud Light refreshments.

Marjorie Taylor Greene would yell for days, totally worth it.


youtube.com


Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here

And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!

Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Evan Hurst

Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.

Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc