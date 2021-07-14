Bill Barr Defends Pristine Reputation For Probity, Forthrightness From Some MAGA Asshole US Attorney
The humiliation of Bill Barr continues apace, and Your Wonkette is here for it!
The second leg of today's mortification tour takes us to Pennsylvania, where Republican legislators screech that election laws they themselves enacted were somehow an illegal effort to steal the state for Joe Biden, in a desperate competition to secure the Dear Leader's blessing in next year's midterm elections. Toward that end, William McSwain, the former US Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, sent Trump this ridiculous letter in a long shot bid to get the nod in the Republican governor's primary.
"President Trump, you were right to be upset about the way the Democrats ran the 2020 election in Pennsylvania – it was a partisan disgrace," he hyperventilated, before going on to accuse Bill Barr of blocking his efforts to investigate the rampant vote fraud which supposedly cost Trump the Keystone State and its 20 electoral votes.
On Election Day and afterwards, our Office received various allegations of voter fraud and election irregularities. As part of my responsibilities as U.S. Attorney, I wanted to be transparent with the public and, of course, investigate fully any allegations. Attorney General Barr, however, instructed me not to make any public statements or put out any press releases regarding possible election irregularities. I was also given a directive to pass along serious allegations to the State Attorney General for investigation – the same State Attorney General who had already declared that you could not win.
I disagreed with that decision, but those were my orders. As a Marine infantry officer, I was trained to follow the chain of command and to respect the orders of my superiors, even when I disagree with them.
First of all, HAHAHA look at this shameless whore, whining that the attorney general wouldn't let him hold a press conference in direct contravention of DOJ policy against discussing a pending investigation so he could spread lies about an election that Biden won by 80,000 votes. Second of all, the odds that McSwain, a guy with zero name recognition, is going to get the gubernatorial race endorsement when state Sen. Doug Mastriano is trying to make an Arizona-style fraudit happen in Pennsylvania is basically zero. Not that Trump is above taking the assist, as he did yesterday, putting McSwain's letter out with his own statement in support of Mastriano's plans.
"Why are they so concerned that a President, who never goes anywhere, would hop onto beautiful Air Force One and head to Philadelphia if it were an honest election?" he blathered. "Why not let the audit go forward and make everybody, on both sides, happy? The results will be the results. But they know it was not an honest election…. Let the Forensic Audit go, Joe. Don't fight it."
But back to Bill Barr, who is diligently trying to launder his reputation after rolling in Trump shit for two years. The former AG hurriedly rushed to at least three media outlets to refute the story, telling every reporter who would listen that he'd had a private conversation with McSwain Monday in which McSwain admitted to drafting the letter in such a way as to tacitly endorse Trump's bogus fraud claims, without getting into messy specifics.
"It's very cutely written," Barr told Politico. "He said he was going to try to thread the needle. … He said to me he didn't want to say anything that would advance the president's stolen election narrative, but by the same token he was going to try to thread the needle by saying some things that were literally, technically accurate."
"Any suggestion that McSwain was told to stand down from investigating allegations of election fraud is false. It's just false," Barr continued with the Washington Post, adding that McSwain admitted "he was in a tough spot because he wanted to run and he needed Trump's at least neutrality, if not support."
"He told me that he had to do this because he was under pressure from Trump and for him to have a viable candidacy he couldn't have Trump attacking him," Barr complained to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
"He wanted to not do the business of the department, which is to investigate cases, but instead go out and flap his gums about what he didn't like about the election overall," Barr went on, attesting that he'd provided every FBI resource requested to deal with actual problems, but refused to allow the US Attorney to make unsubstantiated allegations publicly. He did not add that he himself had abrogated longstanding DOJ policy by encouraging investigations of election fraud claims, although he himself suspected they were all "bullshit."
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania's Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a possible Democratic gubernatorial candidate, seized on McSwain's letter to point out that McSwain hadn't done shit about any of those purported electoral fraud cases.
"We received and sent multiple referrals to local, state and federal law enforcement, but received no direct referrals from Mr. McSwain's office," his spokesperson told the Inquirer. "This personal note to President Trump, sent seven months after the election, is the first our office has heard of Mr. McSwain's concerns. If he was aware of allegations of voter fraud, Mr. McSwain had a duty to report and, as he knows, our office investigates every referral and credible allegation it receives."
To which McSwain sheepishly responded that "I thought I could have had some influence on election officials, if I'd been more vocal."
WEAK SHIT. And also, not the job of the US Attorney.
Also, too, hahahaha look at this spineless weasel, who is never not ever getting endorsed, ruining his reputation just to get dragged.
Liz Dye lives in Baltimore with her wonderful husband and a houseful of teenagers. When she isn't being mad about a thing on the internet, she's hiding in plain sight in the carpool line. She's the one wearing yoga pants glaring at her phone.