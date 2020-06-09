Bill Barr Says Trump Just Regular Bunker Baby, Not Inspector Bunker Baby :(
Bill Barr is basically calling Donald Trump a liar right now.
Remember when Trump claimed hilariously to Fox News's Brian Kilmeade that he didn't go in the bunker and hide because he was scared of the American people outside, but rather because it was time for a BUNKER INSPECTION, because of how he's the official White House INSPECTOR BUNKER BABY?
Yeah, Bill Barr says that is not it, in a Monday interview with Fox News's Bret Baier.
This clip from Brian Tyler Cohen also includes Trump's lies, it is a handy video clip like that!
Bill Barr accidentally throws Trump under the bus in Fox News interview www.youtube.com
We'll grab the quote from the New York Times, because we don't feel like doing otherwise:
"Things were so bad that the Secret Service recommended the president go down to the bunker," Mr. Barr said in an interview with Fox News. "We can't have that in our country."
And then we'll steal some more from Media Matters, where Barr is lying about what was happening outside the White House in the minutes leading up to Trump's fascist Bible photo op:
BARR: Well, the image has somewhat been created and miscreated, in the sense that I haven't seen any videos on TV of all the violence that was happening preceding that.
BRET BAIER: You were hit or something, or thrown — something was thrown at you?
BARR: I did go to the park before the actual operation to move out the perimeter, and I personally saw projectiles thrown into — or thrown at me. And the police officers there in my security detail made me move back, because they said that projectiles had been landing in a certain area — rock, things like rocks, bottles thrown at me.
Bill Barr's lies are conflicting with Donald Trump's lies right now, oh how sad.
You see, Barr is clinging to his story that the protesters outside the White House were so very violent on Monday (they were not), in order to make it look like he had some kind of legitimate reason to commit a blazing act of police state fascism against America's citizens in order to make way for Trump's upside down Bible photo op. He needs the lie narrative out there that there was some major violence happening in the streets, when all impartial accounts say otherwise.
In the Fox News interview, Barr just lies and lies and lies and says everything was so violent that they simply had to "move the perimeter one block." You know, by gassing a priest.
Barr told similar stories on "Face The Nation" this weekend:
MARGARET BRENNAN: On Monday, Lafayette Park was cleared of protesters. You've spoken about this. The federal agents who were there report up to you. Did you think it was appropriate for them to use smoke bombs, tear gas, pepper balls, projectiles at what appeared to be peaceful protesters?
BARR: They were not peaceful protesters. And that's one of the big lies that the- the media is- seems to be perpetuating at this point.
BRENNAN: Three of my CBS colleagues were there. We talked to them.
BARR: Yeah.
BRENNAN: They did not hear warnings. They did not see protesters--
BARR: There were three warnings.
BRENNAN: --throwing anything.
BARR: There were three warnings given.
BLAH BLAH BLAH BLAH BLAH BILL BARR LYING BILL BARR WHINING BLAH BLAH BLAH BLAH BLAH.
BRENNAN: On Monday, you're saying there were projectiles--
BARR: On Monday, yes there were.
BRENNAN: As I'm saying, three of my colleagues were there.
BARR: Yeah.
BRENNAN: They did not see projectiles being thrown--
BARR: I was there.
BRENNAN: --when that happened.
BARR: I was there. They were thrown. I saw them thrown.
BRENNAN: And you believe that what the police did using tear gas and projectiles was appropriate?
BARR: Here's- here's what the media is missing. This was not an operation to respond to that particular crowd. It was an operation to move the perimeter one block.
BLAH BLAH BLAH BLAH BLAH PEPPER SPRAY ISN'T A CHEMICAL IRRITANT (YES IT IS) BLAH BLAH BLAH BLAH BLAH.
See what we mean about Barr really needing his story to be true?
Meanwhile, Donald Trump is scared of looking like a weenus, so he needs it to be true that he was simply performing his normal daytime INSPECTOR BUNKER BABY duties, instead of being rushed down to the bunker by the Secret Service for his own protection. (We don't know if the Secret Service also gave him an inhaler and put on one of his videos to calm him down.)
Two men. Two different stories they are telling themselves. Both stories bullshit.
To be clear, all Barr's shit about people throwing projectiles at him appears to be just shit. There is zero evidence of it. CNN was there, saw nothing of the sort. NBC News has repeatedly said the day's protests were 100 percent peaceful.
Media Matters has a video from a local radio reporter named Alejandro Alvarez, which features Bill Barr not getting pelted in the face with projectiles:
And the Washington Post finally had it, we guess, and decided fuck it, let's do an entire journalism video deep dive into what exactly happened that day in the minutes leading up to Trump's sad POS photo op. Did Bill Barr get pelted in face with any pool noodles last Monday? Not unless that's some sex game he plays with his wife in the after hours.
The worst "projectiles" the Post found were a few people throwing water bottles and eggs and candy bars. Not "rocks" and "bottles." A couple of reports we have seen have mentioned maybe a stray brick, but those reports have been vague. None of those objects appear to have gotten anywhere near Bill Barr.
Watch it:
A video timeline of the crackdown on protesters before Trump's photo op www.youtube.com
In conclusion, Bill Barr is a liar, Donald Trump is a liar, they're both fascists, and just because their lies are conflicting with each other, doesn't mean one of their stories is more true.
And that is all we have to say about that.
OPEN THREAD!
[Face The Nation / New York Times / Media Matters]
