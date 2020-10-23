You Weren't Crazy: Rightwing Agitator Shot Up Minneapolis Police Precinct In May, And He Is Under Arrest
This summer, Black Lives Matter and Antifa weren't the only ones showing up to protests. There were also a lot of rightwing nuts who traveled far and wide to commit violent acts in the hope that escalating things would lead to the race war they have so been looking forward to.
Boogaloo Boi Ivan Harrison Hunter, 26, of Texas, is now facing federal charges for allegedly firing an AK-47 style semiautomatic rifle into the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct building back in May, during the George Floyd protests.
He is the third Boogaloo Boi to face charges in Minneapolis this year. The other two would be the ones who offered material support to Hamas. According to the FBI affadavit, one of those men, Michael R. Solomon, posted on Facebook on May 26 to ask who was planning on showing up to the protests, saying he needed a "headcount." Hunter responded that he was 72 hours out, asking "can you give me any confirmation of KIAs?"
He of course meant "Killed In Action" and not an affordable sedan.
Ryan Teeter, the Boogaloo Boi who was arrested with Solomon, wrote "Leick and load boys. Boog flags are in the air, and the national network is going off." He and Hunter messaged one another as they were heading out to Minneapolis and also once they were there.
A "cooperating defendant" working with the FBI has identified Hunter from pictures taken of the man who shot up the precinct building leaving the scene on May 27.
A cooperating defendant has identified HUNTER as the individual who fired an AK-47 style rifle at the precinct building during the evening hours of May 27. This person informed investigators that at the time HUNTER fired the shots, there were other people believed to be looters still inside the building. In the video it appears that lights are on inside the precinct building at the time HUNTER shoots at the structure. Discharged rifle casings consistent with an AK-47 style firearm were recovered from the scene of the shooting the next day.
Then, just a few hours after the precinct was set on fire, Hunter started texting with California Boogaloo Boi Steven Carrillo, who had just killed a Federal Protective Services Officer in Oakland, and who would shoot and kill a sheriff's deputy in Santa Cruz only five days later. He asked Carrillo for money and recommended he consider going after police buildings.
"I did better," Carrillo replied.
Upon his return home, Hunter began bragging about his actions online to his fellow Boogaloo Bois.
For example, On May 30, HUNTER sent a message to another individual stating, "I set fire to that precinct with the black community," followed by "Minneapolis third precinct." On May 31, HUNTER sent the following message to another individual: "My mom would call the fbi if she knew what I do and at the level I'm at w[ith] it."
And ... continued bragging.
HUNTER posted other messages on Facebook about his activities in Minneapolis. On June 10, HUNTER posted "I've burned police stations with black panthers in Minneapolis" and "I helped the community bum down that police station in Minneapolis." HUNTER also posted, "I didn't' protest peacefully Dude ... Want something to change? Start risking felonies for what is good." On June 11, HUNTER posted, "The BLM protesters in Minneapolis loved me [sic] fireteam and I."
Which is just a really smart thing to do when you have committed a crime.
On June 4 at another George Floyd protest, Hunter and "two other men wearing tactical gear and carrying rifles were observed" by FBI agents, who later pulled them over for traffic infractions — finding a whole mess of guns and pot in the car. Hunter said the weapons weren't his, but claimed the pot and also told them that he was "the leader of the Boogaloo Bois in South Texas."
The traffic stop was what made police aware of Hunter, leading to their finding out about his interactions with Steven Carrillo, which subsequently led to them finding out about his little trip to Minneapolis.
Right now the charges Hunter faces are mainly related to traveling across state lines to participate in a riot, which is a lot less than what most of his friends are being charged with. You would think "firing an AK-47 into a building with people in it" would be a charge on its own, but that is not the case so far.
The purpose of Hunter's trip was to commit violence for the purpose of getting people angry enough at Black people and anti-fascists to go to war with them. They wanted to harm people and incite hatred. Why? Who the hell knows or, really, cares.
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse