Brazil Supreme Court LOCKED-HER-UP That Pud Jason Miller But Let Him Go Again

Trumplander Jason Miller has a long history of sticking his naughty bits in places they don't belong. But unless you were paying a whole lot of attention, you probably didn't realize he was working to bone Brazil on behalf of its wannabe despot Jair Bolsonaro. And who even knew that CPAC had a traveling roadshow for fascist grifters in Not America?
While you were watching all the rest of the dumpster fires, Jason Miller got himself detained at Brasília International Airport on his way home from CPAC Brasil 2021, which is apparently a thing that Matt Schlapp made happen last weekend with help from Donald Trump Jr., sitting Republican Rep. Mark Green, and GETTR CEO Jason Miller.
"This afternoon my traveling party was questioned for three hours at the airport in Brasilia, after having attended this weekend's CPAC Brasil Conference," Miller said. "We were not accused of any wrongdoing, and told only that they 'wanted to talk.' We informed them that we had nothing to say and were eventually released to fly back to the United States. Our goal of sharing free speech around the world continues!"
But Brazilian news outlet Metropoles says that Miller was detained in relation to an ongoing Brazilian Supreme Court investigation into misinformation and "anti-democratic acts." The investigation is part of the trench war between President Jair Bolsonaro and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who has used his position to investigate several members of Bolsonaro's administration and his family. In turn, Bolsonaro attempted to have de Moraes impeached, although his motion was promptly discarded by the senate.
"We will no longer accept that people like Alexandre de Moraes continue to lash out at our democracy and disrespect our constitution," Bolsonaro said in Sao Paulo Tuesday at one of the massive nationwide rallies of his supporters in the wake of massive anger over unemployment and disastrous mismanagement of the coronavirus epidemic.
"I will never be jailed," continued Bolsonaro, reprising his vow to evangelical leaders in August that "I have three alternatives for my future: being arrested, killed or victory."
And like Trump, Bolsonaro has predicted that he cannot possibly lose next year's election without cheating by his opponent, even as his support craters to about 25 percent, prompting his fans to call for violent overthrow of the country's institutions. Which all sounds eerily familiar!
But what does this have to do with Jason Miller, you are asking.
GOOD QUESTION.
As Talking Points Memo and Business Insider have pointed out, Miller's traveling companions documented him visiting with Bolsonaro and getting chatty with the embattled leader, as well as his son Eduardo Bolsonaro.
Isn't it nice when friends get together to bolster each other's insane conspiracy theories? Just last month the younger Bolsonaro was in South Dakota at Mike Lindell's cyber fraud hootenanny lending credence to American election conspiracies. And now here's Jason Miller buddying up with a guy threatening to STOP THE STEAL his own country's election and do LOCK HER UPS to his political opponents.
Naturally, Miller headed for Steve Bannon's authoritarian circle jerk podcast today to discuss his ordeal and explain how he got cancel cultured at the Brazilian airport in violation of the First Amendment, or something. TL,DR, manly man Jason Miller stood up to the Deep State in Brazil and Bolsonaro is, uhh, wildly popular as evidenced by his rallies.
Nothing to see here, folks. Just authoritarian grifters helping authoritarian grifters. Move along.
