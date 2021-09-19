Breitbart Columnist: Liberals Trying To Trick Trumpists Into Not Getting Vaccine So They Die
Pack it in, everyone. Breitbart's John Nolte is onto our dastardly plan. He's figured out our secret plan to kill off the Right by encouraging them to get the vaccine. Is this because he thinks the vaccine is part of Bill Gate's plot to depopulate the world? Or that it's poison? No! He says he is vaccinated himself and is a great proponent of the vaccine. He just thinks that we're encouraging conservatives to get the vaccine because we know that if we tell them to get the vaccine, they will deliberately not get the vaccine just to spite us — and has been pushing this theory in several columns as of late.
This is from one column where he claims that Howard Stern mocked some anti-vaxxers who died of COVID in order to reverse psychology Trump supporters into not taking the vaccine, so they all die.
Do you want to know why I think Howard Stern is going full-monster with his mockery of three fellow human beings who died of the coronavirus? Because leftists like Stern and CNNLOL and Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi and Anthony Fauci are deliberately looking to manipulate Trump supporters into not getting vaccinated.
Nothing else makes sense to me.
In a country where elections are decided on razor-thin margins, does it not benefit one side if their opponents simply drop dead?
If I wanted to use reverse psychology to convince people not to get a life-saving vaccination, I would do exactly what Stern and the left are doing… I would bully and taunt and mock and ridicule you for not getting vaccinated, knowing the human response would be, Hey, fuck you, I'm never getting vaccinated!
Would it though? Is that really a normal human response to things, or are Republicans just assholes?
No one wants to cave to a piece of shit like that, or a scumbag like Fauci, or any of the scumbags at CNNLOL, so we don't. And what's the result? They're all vaccinated, and we're not! And when you look at the numbers, the only numbers that matter, which is who's dying, it's overwhelmingly the unvaccinated who are dying, and they have just manipulated millions of their political enemies into the unvaccinated camp.
According to the CDC, 99.5 percent of those dying of the China Flu are unvaccinated. So even if they're lying or exaggerating, even if it's 75 or 80 percent, those numbers are pretty stark.
Could it be…? Could it possibly be that the left has manipulated huge swathes of Trump voters into believing they are owning the left by not taking the life-saving Trump Vaccine?
That would be quite the theory, except we all started out very nice and excited for the vaccine, hoping (and in fact kind of assuming) that most everyone would get it and we'd all be able to go back to our lives. It's the refusal of these dopes to get vaccinated that has ruined that, so yes, we're all a little peeved. I can't personally bring myself to be snide about anyone dying because I am extremely superstitious* and don't want to put the malook on myself or anyone I care about, but I get where it comes from.
In another article this month, Nolte suggested that Biden was purposely trying to get the Right to own us by not taking the vaccine as well, when he said that he needed to protect the vaccinated from the unvaccinated.
I am strongly pro-vaccine and now believe that Biden, the media, Hollywood, and the left, in general, are deliberately being as nasty as possible as a way to use reverse psychology against Trump supporters.
They know that the uglier they get, the more unvaccinated Trump supporters will dig in and refuse to get vaccinated. Well, I think that's the plan. They're vaccinated. We're not. The unvaccinated are almost exclusively the ones dying. Who's winning that debate? Who's owning who?
I mean, I don't know that we care about owning anyone?
The irony is — I have occasionally considered creating a sock puppet account and floating this exact theory in some of the far-right message boards I monitor. Why? Because I actually really do want people to get the vaccine and apparently the only way they will do anything is if they think they are "owning us" by doing so.
So you know what? Let me just state right here and right now that every single time an anti-vaxx Trump supporter gets a vaccine, I, personally, a super far-left feminist am totally owned. "Foiled again! They saw right through all of the reverse psychology I have been doing!" I will cry into the air, possibly even turning into a corncob as it happens.
In addition to that, I would also really hate it if they all decided to stop being super racist and believing in batshit conspiracy theories, and also support reproductive rights, single payer health care, unions, just cause terminations, ending right-to-work laws, prison abolition, subsidized childcare, subsidized college and everything else that is good. I would hate it so much! Argh! Also, just in case this shit works, I really hope none of them give me a million dollars. That would just be the worst.
