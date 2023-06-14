Buncha Idiots Went To Miami To Wave Pig Heads On Sticks, And Wonkette Was There!

Gregg Donnovan, the self-described former ambassador to Hollywood, California, poses for photos in front of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Donovan arrived in Florida the night before and immediately changed clothes and went to the Trump National Resort in Doral to show his support. Donovan was the only one there, and became caught in a thunderstorm. "I got pretty soaked," Donovan said.