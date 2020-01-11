Burger King Used 'The D-Word' And The One Million Moms Are TELLING!
For weeks now, various groups on the Right have been screaming their faces off about Burger King's Impossible Whopper. Mostly neo-nazis who think the soy in it is going to turn all of the men into women, on account of how they are bad at science. Of course, given the history of Nazis and science, this is probably for the best.
But now, fresh off of their brief success in getting the Hallmark Channel to momentarily pull a commercial featuring two women getting married and K-I-S-S-I-N-G, The One Million Moms Living Inside One Very Angry Lady Named Monica Cole have decided to jump on that bandwagon. No, Cole is not concerned about manboobs, she is very upset because in their advertisements for the Impossible Whopper, someone used "the d-word."
Burger King is airing a commercial that uses profanity to advertise its Impossible Whopper – a burger made from plants instead of beef.
The language in the commercial is offensive, and it's sad that this once family restaurant has made yet another deliberate decision to produce a controversial advertisement instead of a wholesome one.
In the Burger King commercial that is currently airing on TV, customers' responses are being videoed as they taste-test the Impossible Whopper. One man is completely shocked that the burger is not beef, so he uses the d-word to describe how he feels about himself for being deceived by the taste of the burger.
One Million Moms finds this highly inappropriate. When responding to the taste test, he didn't have to curse. Or if, in fact, it was a real and unscripted interview in which the man was not an actor, then Burger King could have simply chosen to edit the profanity out of the commercial.
Burger King's Impossible Whopper ad is irresponsible and tasteless. It is extremely destructive and damaging to impressionable children viewing the commercial. We all know children repeat what they hear.
This ad is airing during prime time, when families are likely watching. Burger King should be more responsible in its marketing decisions. Let the fast-food restaurant know that as a parent and a customer you are disgusted by its recent marketing choices.
Burger King needs to know parents do not approve!
Delicious? Delectable? Dick? Doodyface?
Nope.
As it turns out, the word Cole is probably upset about is "damn" — a word which, I believe, also appears in a little book called The Bible a couple two three times.
Jesus Christ Superstar redub - Damned For All Time / Blood Money www.youtube.com
Behold, the damned advertisement in which a guy says "Damn that's good," which will surely result in all of Monica Cole's children saying "damn" and thus being damned for all time.
It seems like Cole is really scraping the bottom of the damned bottle here. What is it that she actually wants to happen? For swear words to only be revealed to people on their 18th birthday? Like "Happy Birthday, here are a bunch of bad words you never knew existed until this very moment!?" And will that be before or after the existence of gay people is revealed to them?
This seems like a rather difficult thing to accomplish unless Cole plans to raise her children in some kind of Amish-type situation where they don't have any access to zippers or Burger King commercials where a guy says "Damn." And, you know, maybe that is something she should consider. At the very least, it would keep her from constantly embarrassing herself on the internet.
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. Previously, she was a Senior Staff Writer at Death & Taxes, and Assistant Editor at The Frisky (RIP). Currently, she writes for Wonkette, Friendly Atheist, Quartz and other sites. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse