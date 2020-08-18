Can Michelle Obama Just Address The Nation Every Night Until November 3?
Uh oh, somebody's feeling triggered like a common Donald Trump Jr. book this morning:
....My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of… https://t.co/q4WejXpuWU— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1597748453.0
OK, Poppy, whatever is making you feel better this morning. Anything else?
The ObamaBiden Administration was the most corrupt in history, including the fact that they got caught SPYING ON MY… https://t.co/qAczirfdQP— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1597749391.0
"Treason, and more"? Sure thing.
Monday was the first night of the first ever Zoom Democratic National Convention, and there were a few memorable moments. Kristin Urquiza of Arizona, whose Trump-voting father died of COVID-19, delivered the brutal truth that her father's "only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that he paid with his life." Bernie Sanders delivered a rousing call to his supporters, but really all Americans, that no matter exactly where you fall ideologically, literally all is lost if we let Donald Trump's authoritarian fascism take root by letting him have another term to destroy this country.
But Michelle Obama, man. Whoa. Damn.
We have seen Michelle Obama give a badass speech before. This was something different. If you did not see it, take some time this morning:
Watch Michelle Obama's Full Speech At The 2020 DNC | NBC News www.youtube.com
We saw Michelle Obama talk last night in a way Michelle Obama does not usually talk. She noted that she fricking hates politics, as she sometimes notes. (You know, for those of you who are always like "Why is she not runnniningngngngggggggg?") She said some of her stuff about where we go when they go low. (High.) But it wasn't the focal point. (Though she was clear that that quip is not meant as a platitude about being really nice and putting up with bullshit.)
This was more hi, I am Michelle Obama, and if you think things are bad right now, watch what happens if you allow Donald Trump to stay in the Oval Office one more minute.
[I]f you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: if you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don't make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.
Yes, that was the one thing Michelle Obama wanted you to take away. This was Michelle Obama pulling the fucking fire alarm.
But she did it like a parent who's just stating the facts as they are. The hard truths. And the sooner you wrap your thick skull around it, the sooner we can move on.
[L]et me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.
It's funny because Donald Trump literally said "it is what it is" during his Axios interview, about over 1,000 Americans dying per day of coronavirus on his watch.
It was spectacular from the beginning, and unlike Donald Trump, it did meet the moment. "Good evening, everyone. It's a hard time, and everyone's feeling it in different ways." Not what you expect to hear from the keynote speaker from the first night of the Democratic National Convention. But such is the American shithole we find ourselves in after over three years under Donald Trump's garbage leadership.
Obama explained that she's "one of a handful of people living today" who's been close enough to the presidency who actually knows what it takes to do the job, which is why she knows Trump is simply not good enough, smart enough, or doggone it people like him to meet the tasks at hand. She reminded Americans that in 2016, "In one of the states that determined the outcome, the winning margin averaged out to just two votes per precinct—two votes." And that has made all the difference.
After going through a laundry list of just how bad things are now, Obama delivered the "I'm not angry, I'm just disappointed" line only a seasoned parent can:
Sadly, this is the America that is on display for the next generation. A nation that's underperforming not simply on matters of policy but on matters of character.
"Underperforming." We're pretty sure she chose that business-y type word for a reason, since America is being destroyed by Donald Trump, Business Guy, who, just like vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said the other day, is running America into the ground just like he's run everything he's ever inherited into the ground.
And Obama acknowledged that there are some people out there who are just too pigheaded and bigoted to listen to her, though she said it with more grace than we did just now:
I understand that my message won't be heard by some people. We live in a nation that is deeply divided, and I am a Black woman speaking at the Democratic Convention. But enough of you know me by now. You know that I tell you exactly what I'm feeling. You know I hate politics. But you also know that I care about this nation. You know how much I care about all of our children.
And that's when she said the "one thing" she wanted you to take away from her words, about how things can get so much worse.
It wasn't all doom and gloom. A lot of it was about Joe Biden, and much of the second half was action, marching orders from Michelle Obama on what we have to do to fix it by November, in the face of a president and his complicit party hellbent on America's presidential election being as un-free and un-fair as it possibly can be.
[W]e have to vote for Joe Biden in numbers that cannot be ignored. Because right now, folks who know they cannot win fair and square at the ballot box are doing everything they can to stop us from voting. They're closing down polling places in minority neighborhoods. They're purging voter rolls. They're sending people out to intimidate voters, and they're lying about the security of our ballots. These tactics are not new.
But this is not the time to withhold our votes in protest or play games with candidates who have no chance of winning. We have got to vote like we did in 2008 and 2012. We've got to show up with the same level of passion and hope for Joe Biden. We've got to vote early, in person if we can. We've got to request our mail-in ballots right now, tonight, and send them back immediately and follow-up to make sure they're received. And then, make sure our friends and families do the same.
We have got to grab our comfortable shoes, put on our masks, pack a brown bag dinner and maybe breakfast too, because we've got to be willing to stand in line all night if we have to.
Stop playing games and DO THE DAMN WORK.
It would be unreasonable to ask Michelle Obama to deliver this address to America each night before we go to bed until November 3. But we might just watch this a couple times a week until then, to help keep our eye on the ball.
Maybe you should too.
(But like if she wants to address the nation every night between now and November 3, that would be OK too. Just whatever works with her schedule. Oh my God it was good to hear from Michelle Obama again. Damn. Thank you, Michelle Obama. Thank you.)
