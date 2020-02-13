Can Rush Limbaugh And Ben Ferguson Please Put Their Yucky Trump Boners Back In Their Panties? Thx.
We really didn't think we were going to have to write a follow-up on weird gross Rush Limbaugh's weird gross comments about how to tell the children what Pete Buttigieg is doing when he kisses his husband onstage. (He is kissing his husband. Grow up.)
But alas, we do, because Rush Limbaugh went and made it grosser, because he got his stinky boner involved. (Not sure if Viagra was needed this time.) And he's not the only one either. Rightwing weird gross guy Ben Ferguson also got his stinky boner involved.
Don't worry, they're not bonering for Pete and Chasten Buttigieg's sodomy sex kisses, what do you think they are, gay homosexuals? They are bonering instead for literally the most sexually unattractive man in America, besides perhaps that man's firstborn son. We are of course talking about this guy:
Now, for journalistic integrity purposes, we must note that we do not know if Rush Limbaugh had an actual human boner when he compared Pete Buttigieg's man kisses to OMG DONALD TRUMP'S MASCULINITY. Transcript via Media Matters:
RUSH LIMBAUGH (HOST): A gay guy, 37 years old, loves kissing his husband on debate stages. Can you see Trump have fun with that? [...]
They're looking at Mayor Pete, 37-year-old gay guy, mayor of South Bend, loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage. And they're saying, OK, how's this going to look, 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage next to Mr. Man Donald Trump?
MR. MAN? Really? Are we talking about the same guy who ran away from Vietnam with a case of the fake bone spurs, who, again, looks like this?
That's what's got Rush Limbaugh all jizzy in his hizzy?
OK.
Also, for journalist integrity purposes, we must note that we also do not know if CNN contributor Ben Ferguson had an actual human boner when he said this:
FERGUSON: Is anybody going to look masculine next to Donald Trump on stage?
You know, next to MR. MAN?
FERGUSON: I think the only Democrat out there would be Joe Biden.
Apparently also MR. MAN, to Ben Ferguson!
FERGUSON: I was with the president last week in the Oval and I promise you he looked more masculine next to me than I did, and I consider myself to be a pretty masculine guy. We're talking about appearance here.
We do not have a psychology degree, so we are just going to let people who do have them talk about latent psychosexual daddy masculinity issues, if that's what they would like to talk about, in the comments section, not that that would be at all relevant, NO IT NEVER.
Remember, again, that the object of these guys' affection is this Yeti Pubes Mario Kart dick loser:
MISTER MAN!
In summary and in conclusion, here is another MISTER MAN, Trump Nazi Sebastian Gorka, who drives a little cute MEEP MEEP! 4-cylinder Mustang, bitching and moaning about how Pete Buttigieg doesn't have a right to have opinions about abortion, because he is a big queer. The second half of the video is the fun part, where Gorka says, "OH I LOVE SKEWERING 'ZEM VISS 'ZHEIR OWN IDEOLOGY!" And also with "HUMOR, MOST POWUH-FUL!"
Additionally, he says libs are "RRRRRRRRRIPE FOR BEING RRRRRRRIDICULED BECAUSE THEY ARE RRRRRRRISIBLE!"
No, really, he did this really fey and fake trilling of his "R's," definitely a Mister Man thing. It is the weirdest.
Anyway, Gorka is able to say all this because, as he memorably explained that one time, ZEE ERA OF ZEE PAJAMA BOY EES OV-UH! IN HIS PANTS!
Or whatever it was.
We don't know what happened after Gorka was done filming this clip but we bet it sounded like MEEP MEEP!
The end, open thread.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is fully funded by readers like YOU. If you love Wonkette, SUPPORT WONKETTE FINANCIALLY.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.