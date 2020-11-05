Can We PLEASE Close The Deal Today? Election Results Liveblog, Day Three!
OK! Hi again! Day three!
This is what we know at the moment:
Nevada: Numbers finally incoming very soon. Biden has just been sitting on a 7,500-vote lead, but that's about to change. That said, Nevada elections guru Jon Ralston is warning on Twitter that we are not sure which counties they will report first, which could have the effect of scaring us about Nevada's changing votes. Clark County -- Vegas -- is what this is all about.
Trump is currently whining because the dumbass former AG of Nevada said there's "no question" Trump would have won Nevada if it hadn't been for mail-in voting. Also probably true if Nevada didn't allow women or non-white citizens to vote. Go fuck yourself, Donald The Loser.
Arizona: Dunno yet. Stay tuned. Shitloads of ballots to count, Trump's numbers have gotten a little better, probably gonna be a photo finish like we said yesterday.
Georgia: Trump's lead is down to 19K votes, with a significant amount of mail-in ballots still out, though there has been confusion over just exactly how many. But if Biden's numbers keep going the way they are, he could pull this out.
Meanwhile, Senator David Perdue has fallen under 50 percent in his race against Jon Ossoff, and if that holds, they will go into a runoff.
Pennsylvania: Trump's lead just keeps going down down down down down, like his hopes. Reportedly the campaign is expressing hope that they could pull this out, but it doesn't look good. Will we get a call today? Dunno. One county, Allegheny, is taking some kind of personal day off from counting, so that's awesome.
The longer it takes, watch for more and more fuckery from the Trump campaign to stop the vote. (This applies to all states.) That said, remember that Rudy Giuliani is Trump's secret weapon, so ...
Yeah.
Let's watch the news!
Remember that if we get enough PA numbers to call it, that's ballgame, we're gonna open a bottle of wine and run in the street and cheer a lot, and then this liveblog is OVER.
11:32: Our new favorite spectator sport is watching people yell at Dave Wasserman. He tweeted GAME CHANGER about some numbers from the Georgia secretary of state:
@Redistrict Yeah, Dave, assume people are dumb and don’t understand what you just said. Not me, of course, *I* tot… https://t.co/0vpvDSRS6C— Jay Black (@Jay Black)1604593317.0
As best as we can tell, everything that's remaining is from very Democratic areas and that is very good for Biden's chances.
11:45: The Trump campaign is holding a very stupid press conference in Vegas featuring very stupid Ric Grenell about how Nevada is stealing the election from them, which because they project so much, means they are probably trying to steal the election there in ways we don't even understand yet.
Jon Ralston, Nevada expert, is watching it so you don't have to:
"The Harry Reid machine recklessly threw ballots into the mail." Really? Ric Grenell, Nevadan, showing just how p… https://t.co/dbmSlFZsEd— Jon Ralston (@Jon Ralston)1604594595.0
Grenell is saying there are "thousands" of illegitimate ballots and lying about fraud, but not actually presenting evidence of fraud. This man was literally the (acting) DNI.
Also Democratic elections lawyer Marc Elias has a message for all those who voted by mail and their ballots might have been rejected:
🚨ATTENTION! If you voted absentee check the status of your ballot NOW! If it was REJECTED... GEORGIA: fix until FR… https://t.co/tPKPpFSmHB— Marc E. Elias (@Marc E. Elias)1604593605.0
11:52: More from the BS Trump presser, which Matt Schlapp was also at, lying.
Reporters yelling for Grenell to say who he is. His response: "Listen, you are here to take in information." Why… https://t.co/ViD316GBvT— Jon Ralston (@Jon Ralston)1604594673.0
"You are here to take in information," hahahahahahaha, that guy definitely got made fun of a lot as a child, and rejected a lot as an adult.
12:00: Josh Marshall is just wondering if, considering how broke-dick and amateur the Trump team's lawsuits and general election whining are, if they're really just humoring him to make it look like they're definitely fighting for him YOU BETCHA.
