Cancel Culture Making Horses Test Positive For Drugs Now, Apparently
This weekend, it was revealed that Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test for the steroid Betamethasone, which relieves joint pain, allowing horses to run faster. While a spit test will be needed to confirm the results, it is likely that Medina Spirit will have to hand (hoof?) over the crown to second place finisher Mandaloun.
However! Medina Spirit's trainer, Bob Baffert, insists the horse has never taken this drug — even the legal amount allowed by the Derby — and that the amount found was a "contaminate amount" that could have seeped in if the horse was hanging around some other hoodlum horses who were taking it. (Or something. We are not horse scientists.)
Bafferty appeared on "Fox & Friends" today, as it is traditionally a very welcoming place for those with some bullshit and/or land in Florida they would like to sell, and explained that, actually, it was cancel culture what done his horse in.
Via Raw Story, so if there are errors, that's where they came from:
"It did not happen and that's the really seriously troubling part," the trainer explained. "They shouldn't have called it a positive. We're living in a new world now. These horses don't live in a bubble. They're in an open farm. People are touching them. After the Derby, everybody's touching him. I mean, there are so many ways these horses could get contaminated."
Fox News host Bill Hemmer pointed out that the drug would have to be injected into the horse's joints.
"This is all B.S.," Baffert replied. "Bob Baffert is not stupid. That's not a drug that I would use on a horse. We don't use that drug. That horse never had it in him and we have the documentation."
"We live in a different world now. This America is different," he added. "And it was like a cancel culture kind of a thing."
Yes. Cancel culture. Cancel culture made a horse test positive for steroids.
Is Medina Spirit a racist name of some kind?
Did the horse sexually harass or assault someone?
Did the horse bar trans horses from using the stables?
Was the horse particularly good friends with Jeffrey Epstein?
No. Or at least not that anyone knows of.
While lots of people really like to use the term "cancel culture" to mean "anything I don't like," this is certainly taking it a few steps too far. It is difficult to see what "cancel culture" would have to do with horse racing, unless people were mad about the horses racing in the first place.
Baffert's line seems to be that a bunch of young whippersnappers came in, took over the Derby and started testing the horses for even trace amounts of any drug and then disqualifying them. He claims this has been happening a lot lately and that a lot of horses who were not on drugs were disqualified by these new tests. That may be true. But it's not cancel culture. Although to be fair, nothing is.
Unfortunately for Baffert, the Fox News well was already poisoned this morning, as Donald Trump took to his blog to proclaim the horse a "junky" and also everything that is wrong with this country according to him. Like immigration and the 2020 election, which he still thinks he won.
So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky. This is emblematic of what is happening to our Country. The whole world is laughing at us as we go to hell on our Borders, our fake Presidential Election, and everywhere else!
This poor horse! Even if the horse did get shot up with some steroids, it's hardly as if he took them himself. Horses, as previously mentioned, do not have hands and therefore cannot shoot 'roids into their joints. Now he's lost his crown or wreath or mint julep or whatever it is they give them, he's got a trainer suggesting he sexually harassed someone or was racist in some capacity, and he's got a deranged ex-president blaming him for his election loss.
That is animal cruelty and we should not stand for it.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse