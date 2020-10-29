shortpost

Can't Click A Wonkette Link? We Know. It's Your Adblocker.

Rebecca Schoenkopf
October 29, 2020 01:50 PM

Go into the guts of it, mark us as a trusted site, refresh again and VIOLA. And then, if you don't mind, "report problem" to the adblocker that has us as an ad WHEN WE AINT EVEN GOT NONE ADS.

So pissed. We love you.

