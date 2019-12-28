Casually Homicidal Republicans Share Violent Fantasies Of Killing Us All If Trump Loses In 2020
Look. I know we're all feeling a tad jaded at this point. We've got a pussy-grabber in the White House and we've spent the last four years watching Trumpy idiots march around with torches screaming about how Jews will not replace them (though someone ought to get on that), accuse people of being in child sex cults that harvest adrenal glands to get high, claim that JFK Jr. is alive and sending them special messages to decode on 8chan... it's hard to be truly shocked by anything anymore.
And yet, as jaded as I might be, I am still quite taken aback by how very frank and casual many Trump supporters are about homicide being a thing that is on the table for them if they don't get their way.
Today, The New York Times published an article titled "'Nothing Less Than a Civil War': These White Voters on the Far Right See Doom Without Trump"'Nothing Less Than a Civil War': These White Voters on the Far Right See Doom Without Trump" — a write up of Arizona's "Trumpstock," which took place this past October. Interspersed between descriptions of the event, of Arizona's political climate, of speakers, of attendees, etc. were descriptions of and quotes about the various ways in which those attending or speaking at the event would like to murder some people.
Like this brief but jarring mention of a "North Carolina activist" who wished to murder Muslim people for some reason.
But this October morning was "Trumpstock," a small festival celebrating the president. The speakers included the local Republican congressman, Paul Gosar, and lesser-known conservative personalities. There was a fringe 2020 Senate candidate in Arizona who ran a website that published sexually explicit photos of women without their consent; a pro-Trump rapper whose lyrics include a racist slur aimed at Barack Obama; and a North Carolina activist who once said of Muslims, "I will kill every one of them before they get to me."
Then there was this guy who appeared to be very laid back about his desire to brutally murder Hillary Clinton:
Brian Talbert, the founder of Deplorable Pride, was contacted by the White House after he was barred from the L.G.B.T. pride parade in Charlotte, N.C. At Trumpstock, Mr. Talbert, who has a history of expressing anti-Muslim beliefs on social media, gave voice to hatred of Mr. Obama and Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and Mr. Trump's 2016 opponent.
"I think she should be hanging at the end of a rope for treason," he said of Mrs. Clinton.
Then there was this guy, whose quote made it into the headline...
Mark Villalta said he had been stockpiling firearms, in case Mr. Trump's re-election is not successful.
"Nothing less than a civil war would happen," Mr. Villalta said, his right hand reaching for a holstered handgun. "I don't believe in violence, but I'll do what I got to do."
Yeah. Mark Villalta is not stockpiling weapons for "a civil war." Because it's not actually a civil war if you just go and start murdering people because you don't like the outcome of an election. It's just murder and it's something that you go to jail for. What Mark Villalta is saying is that if things don't go his way, he's going to homicide some people.
Judging by his profile on a the Pro-America Only social media site, I get the feeling he's pretty serious about that, too.
Think about this for a minute though. Can you imagine feeling so secure in life that you would just casually discuss your murder plans with a reporter from The New York Times? I certainly can't. Really, if I started going around announcing my plans to just start slaughtering everyone in a red hat the day after Election Day if the Democrat doesn't win, I can't imagine I'd be having a very pleasant afternoon right now.
Right before Villalta's death threat, reporter Astead W. Herndon writes:
Trumpstock attendees say they are used to being denounced, another quality they feel they share with the president. It's part of why they are protective of him, to the point that they refuse to acknowledge the possibility of a Trump loss in 2020.
Huh. Now, this is something I've pointed out before — Trump's whole "They hate you as much as they hate me!" schtick is straight up catnip to these people. They live for it. But I do feel the need to point out that they are talking about killing people here. These are the same people who felt that a march with a bunch of women wearing hand-knitted pink hats was a real overreaction to Trump being elected, and yet, they are the ones going around talking about their plans to murder us all if he loses?
Maybe it's just me, but if you don't want to be "denounced," you should probably refrain from sharing your murder fantasies with everyone.
Anyway, this is now your open thread, please no sharing of weird murder fantasies in the comments. After all, we are not Republicans.
Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. Previously, she was a Senior Staff Writer at Death & Taxes, and Assistant Editor at The Frisky (RIP). Currently, she writes for Wonkette, Friendly Atheist, Quartz and other sites. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse