Celebrate Randy Quaid Day With Crazy Wizard Video You Didn't Know You Needed
Everybody's favorite one-term president had a rough time on the toilet this morning, so he did what every thoroughly defeated wanna-be autocrat has always done in such a situation, he retweeted Randy Quaid about a billion times. The Rat King is very concerned that Republicans aren't listening to the soul of their party, a documented and highly powerful WIZARD:
TIME TO MAKE OAN & NEWSMAX RICH. FOX IS DEAD TO ME! https://t.co/IhnDXCJ7a7— Randy Quaid (@Randy Quaid)1605226891.0
Now you might remember Randy Quaid from his breakaway hit, Being Arrested In Vermont As A Felony Fugitive (2015, People Of Vermont), but he is actually most famous for being actor Dennis Quaid's older, wiser, more wizardy brother. Hahaha, just kidding, he is REALLY most famous for his sublime representation of Cousin Eddie in Christmas Vacation 2: Eddie's Island Adventure (2003, NBC), and also Cousin Eddie in Vegas Vacation (1997, Warner Brothers), Cousin Eddie in Vacation (1983, National Lampoon), and Cousin Eddie in Christmas Vacation 1: The One That Doesn't Suck (1989, Warner Brothers). He was also in a couple other things, playing a drunk ex-pilot version of Cousin Eddie in Independence Day (1996, FOX), and an Amish version of Cousin Eddie in Kingpin (1996, MGM). He also recently starred in a Wonkette Post, What Are Tinfoil Hatters Saying About Coronavirus.
You can see why such an artist would catch the eye of our Dear Leader, Donald "Cousin Eddie in an Ill-Fitting Suit" Trump. Let's take a peek at what President RageTweet was doing while fighting his greasy colon:
So Happy Randy Quaid Day, I guess. Have Quaid of Randy:
Cleaning out the White House Septic
12 more years of Trump then Pence will wipe the earth of the Leftist scourge!— Randy Quaid (@Randy Quaid)1605980490.0
I'm back!
Transition? There will be no transition; there will be a second term.— Randy Quaid (@Randy Quaid)1606082193.0
Start the reactor Quaid!
The rats running the sewers of this election fraud / coup run vast & deep. We must be hardcore in our diligence. Th… https://t.co/RZ6byDC9ns— Randy Quaid (@Randy Quaid)1606179840.0
Randy and Dennis Quaid
Never underestimate The greatest President this country has ever had. Trump is an astonishing man of the people, fi… https://t.co/z7fDNUOZ50— Randy Quaid (@Randy Quaid)1605902456.0
Amish Cousin Eddie
I can’t wait for the day (fast approaching) when Fake News will finally be forced to admit that Trump won and have… https://t.co/QdOEStF6zr— Randy Quaid (@Randy Quaid)1605564422.0
Cousin Eddie Goes to Jail
Is that enough? I think that's enough.
