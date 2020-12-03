Chestnuts Roasting While The World's On Fire

Dr. Sarah Taber is a crop scientist who worked her way up from dirty jobs. She's currently using her experience in dirty jobs and the garment industry to make fun, comfortable no-fog masks that you should check out if you're into that kind of thing (https://www.etsy.com/shop/FunkyFreshNoFogMasks). She lives in Fayetteville, North Carolina and shitposts at https://twitter.com/SarahTaber_bww.