Chicago QAnon Anti-Vaxxer Bridge Lady Dies Of COVID, Lin Wood Declares (Non-Violent Peaceful!) War
Early this morning on Telegram, disgraced Kraken attorney Lin Wood announced the sad news that his friend Veronica Wolski — known for posting bizarre signs above Chicago's Kennedy Expressway for the last several years, including many in support of QAnon — had died of COVID at the Amita Resurrection hospital. A cause of death has not been given by the Cook County coroner or by the hospital itself.
I have just learned that Veronica Wolski saw the face of God this morning at 12:44 a.m.
My faith tells me that as she knelt before her Creator, He said, "Well done, my good and faithful child, well done."
Now on Earth, it is our responsibility to ensure that these medical murders stop NOW and the perpetrators be brought to justice.
Veronica will be on her bridge in Heaven looking down on us.
Wood, along with many of Wolski's other supporters, spent the last week or so harassing Resurrection by calling and demanding that her doctors prescribe her ivermectin.
Here is a flyer that was distributed encouraging people to attend a rally demanding Wolski be given ivermectin, questioning why they were willing to give "non-COVID" patients ivermectin for things ivermectin is approved to be prescribed for (like parasites), but not "our Veronica." Probably for the same reason I can't walk into a hospital with a paper cut and demand they give me morphine. Ivermectin is approved for use for certain ailments. COVID is not one of them.
The fact is, a hospital just can't go and prescribe people anything. Ivermectin has not been approved as a treatment for COVID and had the hospital given it to her, it would have been liable if something had gone wrong. Ivermectin has not yet been proven to do anything to help COVID patients.
While there are a few ongoing clinical trials, most experts say that, thus far, there is no high-quality research that would lead them to recommend using ivermectin to prevent or treat covid-19. The FDA has not approved ivermectin for the treatment of any viral infection.
"It hasn't been proven to be effective," said Michael Saag, a professor of medicine and infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. "If I saw evidence that it worked, I would be one of the first to use it. But the truth is, there are no data that support its use."
In a video posted to Telegram Saturday night, Wood called the hospital, identifying himself as a lawyer and saying the person with power of attorney over Wolski demanded she be released, saying they have an ambulance waiting outside for her and a doctor willing to give her the ivermectin treatment. Because sure, they have ambulances for hire now that can do that.
Wood does not let the person on the other end speak at any point. This is likely because Wolski absolutely could have left the hospital at any time. It's called leaving A.M.A., Against Medical Advice. Hell, technically, she could have eloped — left without permission or notifying anyone at all. So obviously something else was going on there. The only reason the hospital might deny an A.M.A. is a hold for reasons of mental impairment as diagnosed by the psych department, but she had someone acting as her power of attorney, so it's unlikely this would have been an issue.
Wood has since declared war on "medical tyranny":
We must do our best to make sure Veronica did not leave this Earth in vain.
We pray for Veronica's family and friends that they be comforted in this difficult time of loss. We pray for ALL that are captives to medical tyranny in our country and around the world. It must end.
As my brother in Christ, Jarrin Jackson, says, "Now go to war."
Non-violent civil disobedience.
Let your voices be heard, Patriots. For Veronica. For your fellow Americans. For the world. For humanity.
Quite frankly, Wolski's supporters likely could have snuck in some horse paste if they felt that strongly about it, it really would not have been that hard. If someone sneaks in their own medical treatment or someone sneaks it in for them, the hospital would not be liable for any damage anyway. If you don't realize how easily this could be done, you haven't spent much time in a hospital. No one is checking your pocketbook to make sure you're not bringing in any illicit horse dewormer.
She also never had to go to the hospital to begin with. She could have just stayed home, left a bed open for someone else and had all the horse paste her heart desired. If these people think they know better than doctors and hospitals, then they should stay away from them.
What they apparently wanted was for the hospital to be liable, for the hospital to put its stamp of approval on the ivermectin nonsense. That was the important thing to them, not this woman's life. They wanted to either be able to say "The hospital gave her Ivermectin and everything is great now" or "the hospital didn't give it to her/gave it to her too late and now she's dead." As much as the QAnon/horse paste crowd hates expertise, it also craves validation. It wants the experts to back it up. People like this worship any rogue physician who will tell them what they want to hear.
Veronica Wolski shouldn't have had to die of COVID. If she had gotten a vaccine, she'd probably be alive right now. But she didn't.
