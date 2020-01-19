Donate
women's march 2020 women's march chicago chicago women's march protests 2020 equal rights equal right's amendment feminism richard durbin dick durbin jan schakowsky juliana stratton lori lightfoot toni preckwinkle chicago protest protest photo

So A Bunch of Nasty Women Marched In Chicago Yesterday

News
Dominic Gwinn
January 19, 2020 10:41 AM

Protesters march on Michigan Ave. in downtown Chicago during the 2020 Women's March.

Photo by Dominic Gwinn

For the third year in a row, thousands of protesters put on their snow boots, big coats, and pink hats to march through downtown Chicago as part of the 2020 Women's March.

Organizers say as many as 10,000 nasty women were trudging through snow and slush in Chicago's frigid temperatures. Chicago's march was in conjunction with several other marches in major cities across the country, including Atlanta and New York. After some leadership changes, this years organizers encouraged marchers and supporters to consider themes, including the 2020 Census, gun violence prevention, climate justice, health care, and voting rights. A number of prominent officials joined the protest, including Illinois congress members Sen. Richard Durbin, Rep. Jan Schakowsky, Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Pretty photos of nasty women

Photo By Dominic Gwinn

2020 Women's March protesters move down Adams st. towards Federal Plaza.


For more photos of the march, check out my portfolio!

Follow Dominic on Twitter and Instagram!

Wonkette is ad-free and reader supported.

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Dominic Gwinn

Dominic is a broke journalist in Chicago. You can find him in a dirty bar talking to weirdos, or in a gutter taking photos.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc