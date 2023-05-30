bud lightchick-fil-achick-fil-a boycottchick-fil-a dei boycottdeidiversity equity and inclusionjoey mannarinotarget

What's This About Chick-Fil-A Boycotts And Jizz In The Frosted Lemonade Now?

Right Wing Extremism
Evan Hurst
May 30, 2023 04:22 PM
What's This About Chick-Fil-A Boycotts And Jizz In The Frosted Lemonade Now?
Chick-fil-a #1 combo meal | Amy the Nurse | Flickr
www.flickr.com

Perusing the internet, seeing what Twitter's finest paid blue checklets are upset about today, we come upon terrible news:



Oh dang. "We have a problem," says paid blue check "Joey Mannarino," whose Twitter bio says his pronouns are "shut" and "up," so you know he's a smart and clever guy. Chick-Fil-A -- you know, the wingnut chicken store -- hired a diversity, equity and inclusion person. "This is bad. Very bad." He doesn't want to have to boycott Chick-Fil-A. "Are we going to have to boycott?"

Having a diversity, equity and inclusion person is, of course, a slippery slope, and you know what kind of slippery slope? The kind that's slippery because CUM ON IT.



"It's only a matter of time until they start putting tranny semen in the frosted lemonade at this point," said Lord Checklet.

Nooooooooo!

So that was a totally normal reaction. Not only are they putting cum in the frosted lemonade, but they're putting a kind of cum that allegedly upsets the blue checkmark. That's where his brain went directly to.

He followed up with a poll about should they boycott Chick-Fil-A? As of this writing, the results are neck-and-neck.

While that was probably the most unhinged and maybe accidentally revelatory reaction, this is not the only person who's inconsolable about this.

Here's a stupid:



Here's a stupid:



Here's a ... wow.



Spoiler: These people are just friendly firing themselves in their own dicks, which is why Target and Bud Light should absolutely under no circumstances worry about their bottom lines over the long term. These yelping cowfucking idiots wake up every morning looking for something to be outraged about, they froth themselves up into a lather, they angrily cum in their own frosted lemonades, and then the next morning, they start searching for their next fix. They're not serious people with serious feelings or thoughts or hopes or dreams or opinions. They're blubbering rage clowns. Fuck them.

Also hey guess what? This DEI person at the chicken emporium? Not even a new thing.



One more thing:

The person who tweeted the thing about the cum in the lemonade is ALSO the person who defended paying for Twitter with this hall-of-fame tweet right here:



He paid for free speech.

And he paid for a frosted lemonade with a different kind of cum in it, dammit.

Allegedly.

OPEN THREAD.

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

Just got to BlueSky!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Evan Hurst

Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.

Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc